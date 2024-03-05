Selfless seven-year-old takes on swimming challenge to help stop other children from suffering
Olivia Turnbull, seven, from Hetton, is taking the plunge to complete an 8km swimming challenge to help ensure "other children don't have to suffer in hospital".
The Hetton Lyons Primary School pupil, who is a member of Chester-le-Street Swimming Club, is taking on the 320 length challenge to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital.
Olivia and her mother, Amy Whiffin, became aware of the challenge after seeing a post on social media.
Keen swimmer Olivia is looking to take on the challenge over the month of March.
She said: "I did the first stage of the swim on Friday (March 1) and so I have already done 1.25km.
"When my mam told me about the swimming challenge I wanted to do it to help other children who are poorly.
"I think it's important to help other people. I can walk 8km so there is no reason why I can't swim it."
Amy, 32, who works as a primary school teacher, said she is "so proud" of Olivia's selfless efforts.
She added: "When I told Olivia about the challenge she said she wanted to do it so 'other children don't have to suffer' and can hopefully get the medicine and care they need to get out of hospital.
"Olivia loves to swim and I know she is going to smash the challenge. We are proud as punch."
Olivia has already raised £369 in sponsorship from her teachers, family and friends and so is well on her way to her initial £500 target.
You can donate towards Olivia's challenge via her family's Facebook page.