Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Olivia Turnbull, seven, from Hetton, is taking the plunge to complete an 8km swimming challenge to help ensure "other children don't have to suffer in hospital".

The Hetton Lyons Primary School pupil, who is a member of Chester-le-Street Swimming Club, is taking on the 320 length challenge to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olivia and her mother, Amy Whiffin, became aware of the challenge after seeing a post on social media.

Keen swimmer Olivia is looking to take on the challenge over the month of March.

Olivia Turnbull with her 8km swimming challenge form.

She said: "I did the first stage of the swim on Friday (March 1) and so I have already done 1.25km.

"When my mam told me about the swimming challenge I wanted to do it to help other children who are poorly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it's important to help other people. I can walk 8km so there is no reason why I can't swim it."

Read More Much-loved lunchtime supervisor retires after nearly 30 years of service at Murton school

Amy, 32, who works as a primary school teacher, said she is "so proud" of Olivia's selfless efforts.

She added: "When I told Olivia about the challenge she said she wanted to do it so 'other children don't have to suffer' and can hopefully get the medicine and care they need to get out of hospital.

"Olivia loves to swim and I know she is going to smash the challenge. We are proud as punch."

Olivia with her mother, Amy Whiffin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Olivia has already raised £369 in sponsorship from her teachers, family and friends and so is well on her way to her initial £500 target.