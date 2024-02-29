Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A much-loved lunchtime supervisor is retiring after nearly 30 years of helping to look after primary school children in Murton.

Carole Miller, 66, who trained as an accountant, started working as a supervisor at Murton County Primary School in 1995.

In 2006 the school combined with Jubilee Primary and Murton Nursery to reopen as the brand new purpose built Ribbon Academy and Carole also moved to work at the new school.

Today, Thursday, February 29, Carole supervised her last lunchtime in the dinning hall as the children gave her a heart-felt send off.

"I originally decided to become a lunchtime supervisor at the school as the holidays fitted well with my own children," she said.

"I've really enjoyed the job and the best part of the role is getting to know the children and working with the other staff."

Lunchtime supervisor Carole Miller is retiring after nearly 30 years of service.

After nearly three decades working at the schools, Carole has now looked after more than one generation of children from the same family.

She said: "You get to know the children well and it's nice to see them develop. I used to supervise the mams and dads of many of the children I see now.

"It's nice to see the next generation - but it does make me feel old."

Two of the children to have benefited from Carole's dedication and care are the school's head boy and girl, Joe Tomkin and Ellen Welsh.

Ellen, 11, said: "I will remember Mrs Miller for always being there to help me open my yoghurt pots when I couldn't get them to open.

"I will really miss her and I hope she has fun in her retirement."

Joe, 11, added: "Mrs Miller is always nice and helpful and I'm going to miss her being at the school.

"I hope she enjoys her retirement and has lots of fun."

Carole is going to use her new found time looking after her grandson every Wednesday and enjoying plenty of holidays.

Carole was presented with a bouquet of flowers by the children.

She said: "We have a caravan in Harrogate. My husband has been retired for 10 years but we haven't used it as much as we'd like as I have been working.

"I've decided to retire now as the caravan season starts in March and so we are planning on spending a lot more time there.

"We are also going on a cruise to Norway for my daughter's fortieth birthday."

Commenting on Carole's commitment and sterling years of service, assistant headteacher Deanne Richardson said: "We are so grateful for the service and effort Carole has given to the school and its children.

"We are all going to miss her. Hopefully Carole enjoys every minute of her retirement, and particularly those holidays during term time."

Headteacher Ashleigh Sheridan added: "Much of Carole's time will now be taken up looking after family and spending time at her caravan.