Ofsted inspectors have described how children at Mill Hill Primary School are “happy and motivated to try their best” after judging the school to be good in all areas following its latest inspection.

Pupils were praised for their exemplary behaviour and the school was commended for creating a “culture of high expectations in which pupils’ achievements are promoted and celebrated”.

Inspectors highlighted the school’s ambitious curriculum and the emphasis placed on developing children’s literacy.

Mill Hill Primary School, Torphin Hill Dr, Sunderland. Picture: Google Maps

Lead inspector Debra Murphy said: “The school ensures that, in each subject, pupils revisit prior learning. Key vocabulary is regularly reinforced, and this helps to secure pupils’ understanding.

“Pupils are introduced to new learning in small, logical steps. This means that they build up their knowledge effectively, from early years through to the end of Year 6.

“The school has prioritised the teaching of reading and phonics is taught well.

“Staff ensure that in early years and Key Stage 1 (Year 1 and 2), pupils learn the sounds that letters represent.

“Staff use regular assessment to ensure that the books pupils read are well matched to their phonics stage.

“Pupils are achieving well in reading overall and a love of reading is promoted in the vibrant reading areas around the school and in the choice of books on offer.”

Ms Murphy also praised the “high ambition” of the mathematics curriculum and extracurricular provision for pupils to enjoy.

She said: “The school ensures that pupils have access to an exciting range of extra-curricular opportunities.

“Pupils can participate in a wide range of musical instrument tuition, including taking part in the ‘Mill Hill Rock Band’.

“They can take part in cookery clubs, art, fitness and a youth club. Pupils are also encouraged to organise their own events and have created their own group, which they named ‘Mill Hill Unite’.

“Pupils really appreciate these opportunities, and this contributes considerably to their enjoyment of school.”

Inspectors also identified personal development of the children as a “strength of the school” with pupils aware that Mill Hill is “instrumental in making them better citizens and in preparing them well for adult life”.

Provision for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities is described as “effective” and governors were praised for “performing their duties well”.