Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ofsted inspectors have described Dene Academy in Peterlee as a "caring and nurturing" school after judging the school to be good in all areas following its latest inspection.

Inspectors praised pupils' good behaviour and described them as "polite and courteous".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The report also described Dene Academy as an "inclusive" school with high expectations which the pupils are “keen to meet”.

Dene Academy. Photograph: Google

A key focus of the report is the relationships established between the pupils and teachers.

The inspectors said: “Staff know pupils very well and they have high aspirations for what they can achieve.

“Pupils receive high-quality pastoral care and they enjoy warm relationships with staff. This helps to create a positive culture in the school.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lead inspector Dan McKeating was fulsome in his praise of the school’s “ambitious” curriculum and in particular the development of children’s literacy and support for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

He said: “The school has prioritised reading and leaders have implemented an effective programme of support for those pupils at the early stages of reading. Strategies to support pupils with their reading are well embedded into the curriculum across a range of subjects.

“The school accurately identifies any additional needs that pupils have and this ensures that pupils with SEND receive the support that they need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Leaders ensure that teachers understand the ways to support pupils with SEND and as a result these pupils learn well alongside their peers.”

Mr McKeating also commended the school for its personal, social and health education programme and its extracurricular enrichment opportunities.

He said: “Pupils are offered a wide range of opportunities to develop their interests. For example, pupils enjoy attending a range of lunchtime and after-school activities, such as karate, chess and music.

“Many pupils are also taking part in the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme and the Diana Award. These experiences enable pupils to develop their leadership and mentoring skills so they can help others in their community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pupils develop a sense of responsibility by taking on leadership roles as head students, ambassadors and prefects.”