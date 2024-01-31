Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Staff at Hasting Hill Academy are "over the moon" and shed a few "happy tears" after the school was judged to be good in all areas following its latest Ofsted inspection.

Inspectors described how pupils "love" coming to this "warm and welcoming" school and highlighted how the academy supports the children's well-being "very effectively".

The report also commended the school for its management of pupils' behaviour.

Staff and children at Hasting Hill Academy celebrate their good Ofsted report.

Inspectors said: "Pupils respond well to the school’s high expectations and behaviour is good. Pupils move through the school calmly, get on with work in lessons, apply themselves and work hard.

"A few pupils struggle to manage their own behaviour. Staff support these pupils well and learning is not interrupted."

After being informed of the judgement, head of school Sarah Robson said: "Hasting Hill are absolutely over the moon with our recent inspection and being rated good in all areas.

"The staff and governors work tirelessly to provide the very best for our pupils and our community and we feel the report encompasses our ethos and values well.

"The staff were overjoyed when they heard the outcome of the inspection and there were big cheers, huge smiles and a few happy tears."

Ms Robson was particularly pleased and proud the report recognised the strong relationships between staff and children and "with our wonderful families".

Inspectors said: "The school cares deeply for the pupils and their families. Pupils love coming to school and the relationships between pupils and staff are very strong.

"Pupils trust staff and feel safe. Pupils are kind to each other."

The dedicated head of school was also pleased the report recognised the wider work of the Wise Academies trust and governing body.

She said: "We are extremely proud of our amazing school and everyone in the Hasting Hill family. Staff and governors go above and beyond to ensure every child meets their potential."

Lead inspector Susan Waugh commended the school on its "high ambitions which is reflected in the school's curriculum", and emphasis on developing children's literacy.

She said: "The well designed reading curriculum helps pupils learn to read as quickly as possible. Pupils love reading and they look forward to hearing the next chapter of the class book.

"Pupils read books that are closely matched to the sounds they know. The school promptly provides extra support to pupils who need it. Pupils become fluent, confident readers."

Ms Waugh also praised the school's "carefully sequenced mathematics curriculum" and provision for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

She said: "The school is ambitious for pupils with SEND and teachers adapt lessons effectively for these pupils. Staff skilfully support pupils who struggle to concentrate and pupils with SEND achieve well."

