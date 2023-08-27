News you can trust since 1873
11 pictures of little ones taking part in sponsored walks in Sunderland over the years

Some were only two years old but they were terrific at toddling

By Chris Cordner
Published 27th Aug 2023, 17:31 BST

It's time to go toddling back through the years.

We found 11 Echo archive photos of your little ones on a sponsored walk - even though they were only two or three years old at the time.

They did wonderfully at the Silksworth Mother and Toddler Group, the Little Learners Nursery, Little Acorns, and Little Bundles.

They will be growing up now so here's one more reminder of the day they tackled a toddle.

The day your children did a sponsored toddle.

1. Toddle time

The day your children did a sponsored toddle.

Half a mile of toddling lay ahead for these children from the Little Learners Nursery in High Barnes in 2004.

2. A big day for the Little Learners

Half a mile of toddling lay ahead for these children from the Little Learners Nursery in High Barnes in 2004.

The Jelly Babies group in Barmston was ready to go on a toddle in 2010.

3. Jelly Babies ready to toddle

The Jelly Babies group in Barmston was ready to go on a toddle in 2010.

Seaham Harbour Nursery School annual fancy dress toddle looked like lots of fun in 2016.

4. Having fun at the Harbour

Seaham Harbour Nursery School annual fancy dress toddle looked like lots of fun in 2016.

