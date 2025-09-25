Here we go! Wearside Echoes the podcast is returning - look at some of the people we've interviewed
Get ready for another set of six amazing interviews with super-interesting people talking about their childhood and how it shaped their lives.
The Mad Mistake tells his story
After an amazing year in which the podcast was shortlisted for a national award and in which we built up a wonderful audience, we are returning for another run.
And in some more great news, sponsors Mobility Care Solutions are returning once more to back another series.
Our line-up of podcast stars includes:
Terry Wall who is a popular Wearside Youtuber and runs channels called The Mad Mistake, as well as Mads Out And About. He tells us of his life as an outstanding runner, as well as the highs and lows of supporting SAFC.
From heart transplant patient to incredible campaigner
Kayleigh Llewellyn, who was only 12 years old when she had a heart transplant. She was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy which is a form of heart disease.
Now she campaigns to raise awareness of the importance of organ donation.
Chris Cowey who is a Sunderland-born television producer and took Top of the Pops to one of its finest eras in the late 1990s, calling it the show's 'Indian summer'.
Three more fascinating interviews will follow later in the series and we will have more details on those soon.
In the meantime, make sure you join us on Tuesday, September 30 for our big launch - and that wonderful interview with Terry Wall.
Wearside Echoes series 3 is available on all major podcasts platforms and we are delighted to have Mobility Care Solutions on board as our backers.
