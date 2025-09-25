Here we go! Wearside Echoes the podcast is returning - look at some of the people we've interviewed

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 25th Sep 2025, 05:55 BST
Here we go! Wearside Echoes is coming back for another series of the epic podcast which looks at Sunderland and its past.

Get ready for another set of six amazing interviews with super-interesting people talking about their childhood and how it shaped their lives.

The Mad Mistake tells his story

Wearside Echoes is returning and we are delighted to have Mobility Care Solutions back on board. First up for interview is Mad Mistake Youtuber Terry Wall.placeholder image
After an amazing year in which the podcast was shortlisted for a national award and in which we built up a wonderful audience, we are returning for another run.

And in some more great news, sponsors Mobility Care Solutions are returning once more to back another series.

Our line-up of podcast stars includes:

Terry Wall who is a passionate Sunderland fan and a popular YouTuber.placeholder image
Terry Wall who is a popular Wearside Youtuber and runs channels called The Mad Mistake, as well as Mads Out And About. He tells us of his life as an outstanding runner, as well as the highs and lows of supporting SAFC.

From heart transplant patient to incredible campaigner

Heart transplant patient Kayleigh Llewellyn shares her life story in episode 2 of Wearside Echoes.placeholder image
Kayleigh Llewellyn, who was only 12 years old when she had a heart transplant. She was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy which is a form of heart disease.

Now she campaigns to raise awareness of the importance of organ donation.

Chris Cowey who has reflected on his days at Top of the Pops.placeholder image
Chris Cowey who is a Sunderland-born television producer and took Top of the Pops to one of its finest eras in the late 1990s, calling it the show's 'Indian summer'.

He worked with stars such as Oasis, Prince, David Bowie and the Spice Girls.

Counting down to launch day

Three more fascinating interviews will follow later in the series and we will have more details on those soon.

In the meantime, make sure you join us on Tuesday, September 30 for our big launch - and that wonderful interview with Terry Wall.

Mobility Care Solutions are sponsoring our second series of the Wearside Echoes podcast.placeholder image
Wearside Echoes series 3 is available on all major podcasts platforms and we are delighted to have Mobility Care Solutions on board as our backers.

