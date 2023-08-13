Nine Sunderland links with Big Brother, including Wearsiders who turned out for auditions
Your next task: Re-live these Wearside links to Big Brother
The new eye symbol and series hosts have been revealed for this year's return of Big Brother.
Housemates will be back on the screens in October with AJ Odudu and Will Best taking the reins as hosts.
It's the first time in five years that the reality show will be on air.
Why wait when we can give you a taste of Wearside links to Big Brother over the years.
We've had local contestants, celebrity competitors who have visited Wearside and even a local school which held a competition with a visit to Big Brother as a prize.
Read on.