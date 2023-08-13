News you can trust since 1873
Nine Sunderland links with Big Brother, including Wearsiders who turned out for auditions

Your next task: Re-live these Wearside links to Big Brother

By Chris Cordner
Published 13th Aug 2023, 18:22 BST

The new eye symbol and series hosts have been revealed for this year's return of Big Brother.

Housemates will be back on the screens in October with AJ Odudu and Will Best taking the reins as hosts.

It's the first time in five years that the reality show will be on air.

Why wait when we can give you a taste of Wearside links to Big Brother over the years.

We've had local contestants, celebrity competitors who have visited Wearside and even a local school which held a competition with a visit to Big Brother as a prize.

Read on.

We've got plenty of links to Big Brother. Re-live them through these Echo archive photos.

Jonny Regan played the genie in Aladdin in 2002. The former Peterlee firefighter had a great run in series 3 of Big Brother.

Sunderland Empire panto star Alison Hammond went shopping with competition winner Lorna Machin in 2015. Alison was in series 3 of Big Brother.

Series 6 winner Anthony Hutton was making a difference on Wearside in 2006. He helped to launch the Test The County Tests with tutors Janet Corner, Yvonne Walker and Steve Whitfield.

