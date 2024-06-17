Cheers to that! Nine retro Sunderland photos for Beer Day

By Chris Cordner
Published 17th Jun 2024, 09:11 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2024, 09:45 BST

Raise a glass to scenes from 1999 to 2014

Who’s ready for Beer Day Britain. We are and we are celebrating with a set of great Sunderland Echo retro scenes.

The big day is on June 15 but here are Wearside scenes from 1999 to 2014.

They were taken at beer festivals, and on days when Sunderland’s pubs were celebrating being included in beer guides.

Let’s toast some terrific times.

A feast of beer photos from the Sunderland Echo archives.

1. Pint size memories for Beer Day

Matt Adcock get to grips with a beer barrel for the Sunderland Riverside Festival in 1999. He was accompanied by jazz musician Ray Chester and fellow students Richard Polly, Vicki Dent, Sean Percival and Miking Tilling.

2. Rolling out the barrel in 1999

Beer tester Ramsey White took a closer look at this drink in a photo from 2005.

3. Getting up close

John Taylor from the Clarendon was proud to show off this award-winning beer in 2006.

4. A toast to the ale

