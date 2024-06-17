Cheers to that! Nine retro Sunderland photos for Beer Day

The big day is on June 15 but here are Wearside scenes from 1999 to 2014.
They were taken at beer festivals, and on days when Sunderland’s pubs were celebrating being included in beer guides.
Let’s toast some terrific times.
1. Pint size memories for Beer Day
A feast of beer photos from the Sunderland Echo archives. | se
2. Rolling out the barrel in 1999
Matt Adcock get to grips with a beer barrel for the Sunderland Riverside Festival in 1999. He was accompanied by jazz musician Ray Chester and fellow students Richard Polly, Vicki Dent, Sean Percival and Miking Tilling. | se
3. Getting up close
Beer tester Ramsey White took a closer look at this drink in a photo from 2005. | se
4. A toast to the ale
John Taylor from the Clarendon was proud to show off this award-winning beer in 2006. | se
