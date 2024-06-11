Nine glowing pictures of staff at The Body Shop in Sunderland over the years

Join us as we clock in for memories of staff at another Sunderland workplace - and this time it’s The Body Shop.
The cosmetics favourite has often featured in the Echo. Here are 9 great archive scenes from 1999 to 2014.
Take a look and then get in touch to tell us about other Wearside businesses you would love us to feature in our retro section.
1. Back in time at The Body Shop
A make-up of 9 Echo photos of Body Shop staff from 1999 onwards. | se
2. Going through the pain for charity
Ouch! The Bridges Centre manager Kevin Rusby had his legs waxed by Body Shop staff in The Bridges in 1999 but it was all for Comic Relief.
Trisha Divanis, left and Terri Morgan, right, look like they were enjoying the day. | se
3. Doing it for charity
Staff in Sunderland got all dressed up to raise money for the Protect The Child cause in 2003.
They took part in a relay which went round the UK. | se
4. Back to 2005 in The Bridges
Sales assistant Amelia Rainbird and manager Andrea Slowther at The Bridges branch in 2005. | se
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.