Nine glowing pictures of staff at The Body Shop in Sunderland over the years

By Chris Cordner
Published 11th Jun 2024, 14:00 BST

They’ve won awards, done fancy dress walks and backed great charities

Join us as we clock in for memories of staff at another Sunderland workplace - and this time it’s The Body Shop.

The cosmetics favourite has often featured in the Echo. Here are 9 great archive scenes from 1999 to 2014.

Take a look and then get in touch to tell us about other Wearside businesses you would love us to feature in our retro section.

A make-up of 9 Echo photos of Body Shop staff from 1999 onwards.

1. Back in time at The Body Shop

A make-up of 9 Echo photos of Body Shop staff from 1999 onwards.

Ouch! The Bridges Centre manager Kevin Rusby had his legs waxed by Body Shop staff in The Bridges in 1999 but it was all for Comic Relief. Trisha Divanis, left and Terri Morgan, right, look like they were enjoying the day.

2. Going through the pain for charity

Ouch! The Bridges Centre manager Kevin Rusby had his legs waxed by Body Shop staff in The Bridges in 1999 but it was all for Comic Relief. Trisha Divanis, left and Terri Morgan, right, look like they were enjoying the day.

Staff in Sunderland got all dressed up to raise money for the Protect The Child cause in 2003. They took part in a relay which went round the UK.

3. Doing it for charity

Staff in Sunderland got all dressed up to raise money for the Protect The Child cause in 2003. They took part in a relay which went round the UK.

Sales assistant Amelia Rainbird and manager Andrea Slowther at The Bridges branch in 2005.

4. Back to 2005 in The Bridges

Sales assistant Amelia Rainbird and manager Andrea Slowther at The Bridges branch in 2005.

