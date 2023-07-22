A Sunderland author has celebrated one of her hometown heroes by including him in a brand new book.

Wearside author Marie Gardiner's newest work is called ‘Celebrating Sunderland’ and she describes it as 'the people, places, achievements, and events of this great city'.

The war prisoner who lifted spirits using a home-made guitar

It includes a section on Len Gibson, the Second World War hero, retired teacher and guitarist who died aged 101 in 2021.

The cover of the new book.

Len was awarded the British Empire Medal (BEM) in recognition of his community and voluntary Service in 2019.

Forced to work on the 'Death Railway'

As a Far East Prisoner of War, he was forced to work on the Mergui Road building the 'Death Railway 'in Burma after he was captured following the fall of Singapore in 1942.

Len Gibson in 2015.

Faced with death by starvation, torture and disease every day, Len's drive lifted the spirits of other prisoners.

He made a guitar out of an old wooden crate and pilfered telegraph wire. He would sing and

play to fellow prisoners in the camp.

Sunderland war veteran Len Gibson.

Celebrating the best of Sunderland

Marie has also prepared a series of videos to promote the book including one on Len's remarkable life both as a prisoner of war and an ambassador for Wearside.

The book looks at Mowbray Park, architect Frank Caws, the heroes of the holocaust, Hylton Castle, Houghton Feast and much more.

It looks at the shipyards, royal visits to the town, and Sunderland's FA Cup triumphs.

Cathy Cowan and Marie Watson of Sunderland and Susan Phillips, of Seaham, were pictured boarding the train for the journey to Sheffield for the FA Cup semi final.

Book on Sunderland is available now

Marie Gardiner is a writer and photographer from Sunderland, now living in County Durham. After earning her degree in film and media, she worked as a broadcaster before starting a media company with her partner, which under the banner of Lonely Tower Film & Media, and it produces historical documentaries.