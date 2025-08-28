It was one of the most historic days in world history - and all this was happening in Sunderland on the very day that peace returned in 1945.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The town was buzzing with thousands of people on the streets on August 15, 1945, eager to hear news that victory over Japan was official. They danced, smiled and held parties - peace had finally returned to the world.

Judy Garland at The Ritz

The Sunderland Daily Echo and Shipping Gazette reported the historic event at the time - and gave its readers all of this as well. Find out what else was happening at that time across town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Formby who was the star attraction in a film at The Millfield on VJ Day in Sunderland. | Other 3rd party

The Millfield Cinema was showing Boots Boots starring George Formby. You could also see Margery Lane and Johnny Downs in Trocadero with showings from 6pm.

Read More Peace at last! How Sunderland marked VJ Day 80 years ago

The Roker and Villiers were showing Conrad Veidt as Sabu in the Thief of Baghdad.

Judy Garland was the star name in Meet Me At St Louis at The Ritz and the Sunderland Echo highlighted that she would be singing the Trolley Song.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judy Garland who sang the Trolley Song. It was on screen at The Ritz in Sunderland. | AFP via Getty Images

How to cope with DIY after air raids

John Wayne was Tall In The Saddle at The Picture House which was showing ‘continuous from 12.15pm’ and nightly performances of The Gypsy Princess were on from 6.30pm at The Empire with a 2pm Saturday matinee.

Elsewhere in the paper, Blacketts store on High Street West was ‘Giving Thanks For Final Victory’.

Blacketts in High Street West Sunderland which closed in July 1972. | nw

It had expert advisers in the store to help anyone wondering how to copy with DIY in the aftermath of air raids.

And just down the road in High Street East, Rowlands Bros had massive supplies of ‘utility furniture’ to help people restock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Modern used furniture had been bought in and you could get it on tick - with £40 costing you a £5 deposit and 8/- a week.

Were your relatives there on the street for the momentous occasion of VJ Day, as Mayor Cllr John Young addressed the people of Sunderland from the Town Hall balcony, and have they passed on their memories of the day? Let us know by contacting [email protected].