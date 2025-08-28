VJ Day: Life in Sunderland on the day the Second World War ended
The town was buzzing with thousands of people on the streets on August 15, 1945, eager to hear news that victory over Japan was official. They danced, smiled and held parties - peace had finally returned to the world.
Judy Garland at The Ritz
The Sunderland Daily Echo and Shipping Gazette reported the historic event at the time - and gave its readers all of this as well. Find out what else was happening at that time across town.
The Millfield Cinema was showing Boots Boots starring George Formby. You could also see Margery Lane and Johnny Downs in Trocadero with showings from 6pm.
The Roker and Villiers were showing Conrad Veidt as Sabu in the Thief of Baghdad.
Judy Garland was the star name in Meet Me At St Louis at The Ritz and the Sunderland Echo highlighted that she would be singing the Trolley Song.
How to cope with DIY after air raids
John Wayne was Tall In The Saddle at The Picture House which was showing ‘continuous from 12.15pm’ and nightly performances of The Gypsy Princess were on from 6.30pm at The Empire with a 2pm Saturday matinee.
Elsewhere in the paper, Blacketts store on High Street West was ‘Giving Thanks For Final Victory’.
It had expert advisers in the store to help anyone wondering how to copy with DIY in the aftermath of air raids.
And just down the road in High Street East, Rowlands Bros had massive supplies of ‘utility furniture’ to help people restock.
Modern used furniture had been bought in and you could get it on tick - with £40 costing you a £5 deposit and 8/- a week.
Were your relatives there on the street for the momentous occasion of VJ Day, as Mayor Cllr John Young addressed the people of Sunderland from the Town Hall balcony, and have they passed on their memories of the day? Let us know by contacting [email protected].