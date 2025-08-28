VJ Day: Life in Sunderland on the day the Second World War ended

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 28th Aug 2025, 05:55 BST
It was one of the most historic days in world history - and all this was happening in Sunderland on the very day that peace returned in 1945.

The town was buzzing with thousands of people on the streets on August 15, 1945, eager to hear news that victory over Japan was official. They danced, smiled and held parties - peace had finally returned to the world.

Judy Garland at The Ritz

The Sunderland Daily Echo and Shipping Gazette reported the historic event at the time - and gave its readers all of this as well. Find out what else was happening at that time across town.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
George Formby who was the star attraction in a film at The Millfield on VJ Day in Sunderland.placeholder image
George Formby who was the star attraction in a film at The Millfield on VJ Day in Sunderland. | Other 3rd party

The Millfield Cinema was showing Boots Boots starring George Formby. You could also see Margery Lane and Johnny Downs in Trocadero with showings from 6pm.

The Roker and Villiers were showing Conrad Veidt as Sabu in the Thief of Baghdad.

Our Wearside Echoes newsletter with Chris Cordner delivers a monthly round-up of retro memories - sign up for free and receive the next edition

Judy Garland was the star name in Meet Me At St Louis at The Ritz and the Sunderland Echo highlighted that she would be singing the Trolley Song.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Judy Garland who sang the Trolley Song. It was on screen at The Ritz in Sunderland.placeholder image
Judy Garland who sang the Trolley Song. It was on screen at The Ritz in Sunderland. | AFP via Getty Images

How to cope with DIY after air raids

John Wayne was Tall In The Saddle at The Picture House which was showing ‘continuous from 12.15pm’ and nightly performances of The Gypsy Princess were on from 6.30pm at The Empire with a 2pm Saturday matinee.

Elsewhere in the paper, Blacketts store on High Street West was ‘Giving Thanks For Final Victory’.

Blacketts in High Street West Sunderland which closed in July 1972.placeholder image
Blacketts in High Street West Sunderland which closed in July 1972. | nw

It had expert advisers in the store to help anyone wondering how to copy with DIY in the aftermath of air raids.

And just down the road in High Street East, Rowlands Bros had massive supplies of ‘utility furniture’ to help people restock.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Modern used furniture had been bought in and you could get it on tick - with £40 costing you a £5 deposit and 8/- a week.

Were your relatives there on the street for the momentous occasion of VJ Day, as Mayor Cllr John Young addressed the people of Sunderland from the Town Hall balcony, and have they passed on their memories of the day? Let us know by contacting [email protected].

Related topics:SunderlandWorld War IISunderland EchoMemoriesJapan
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice