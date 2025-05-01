Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

‘It was the day when hope came back into our lives’. They are the incredible words of a Sunderland woman as she recalled the emotions of VE Day.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kathleen Davidson, better known as Kathy, has shared remarkable memories of the day when Britain found out that war was over in Europe in 1945.

They danced in the street

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kathy Davidson who shared her memories of life on VE Day in 1945. | other 3rd party

She has never forgotten the tear-jerking day when people danced in the street on that very first VE Day.

“I still remember the joy in the streets,” Kathy said. “We danced, we cried, we hugged strangers. VE Day was the day hope came back into our lives.”

Kathy was seven years old at the start of World War II and 12 years old at the end of the war.

Everyone brought bits and pieces for a street party

She lived in Kent with her Mum, Dad, and was one of six girls and four boys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In May 1945, World War II came to an end. Millions of people took to the streets to celebrate, with flags, bunting and street parties galore. | Getty | Getty

On VE Day, Kathy was just shy of 13-years-old, and her family were relieved that the war was over. They celebrated by having a party with the local community from the town.

Kathy recalls the day as being ‘marvellous’ with everyone coming together and bringing bits and pieces for the street party. Everyone got dressed up for the occasion and really enjoyed themselves.

During the war, Kathy’s father had been an air raid warden and went around shouting for people to put their lights out.

Playing in the remains of the bombed-out houses

Her older sisters served in the Land Army and her brother was stationed out in Kenya.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland people enjoying their VE Day holiday with smiles and cheers for Victory in 1945. | se

Kathy remembers the air raid shelters in the shops and thinking that when the sirens went off it was all a game.

She recalled playing in the remains of the bombed-out houses and buildings; the school her sisters and brother attended being bombed by the Germans because they thought it had Canadian soldiers barracked there; and that it was close to the railway lines.

Share your family’s memories

As she grew up, Kathy had a career working in retail.

She married Robert and they went on to have two daughters – Christine and Susan, two grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Kathy moved into Ashbourne Lodge in June 2022.

Our thanks go to Kathy and Ashbourne Lodge and we want to know if you have VE Day memories to share.

If you do, email [email protected] to tell us more.