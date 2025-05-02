'I was with General Montgomery when Germany surrendered': Boldon man's incredible 1945 story
Boldon-born Leonard Barker Knox was a married father of one when he was called up to serve in World War II in the City of London Signals Regiment. He married his wife Violet in 1938 and went on to have their daughter Judith.
‘Finally, the day we have been waiting for’
He was the uncle of David Spires who has shared his amazing life with us.
It includes Leonard’s diary entries from VE Day in 1945. At the time, he was in the HQ of General Montgomery.
Extracts from it include this one from a momentous day in world history, May 8 in 1945.
‘Finally, the day we have been waiting for. I am thinking of Vi and Judith and how happy they will be.”
‘The burning question is when will we be demobbed? I am longing to be home’
Leonard talks of being busy on VE Day and how all he can see is celebrations from the window.
He added: “The weather is tremendously hot. The burning question is when will we be demobbed? I am longing to be home.’
Leonard said the celebrations were ‘in full swing’.
His mementoes of his time in Germany were preserved by his relatives and also include the letter he received from Field Marshal Montgomery.
‘Together we have carried through one of the most successful campaigns in history’: Field Marshal Montgomery
It read: “I feel I can not let you leave 21 Army Group on your return to civil life without a message of thanks and farewell.
“Together we have carried through one of the most successful campaigns in history, and it has been our good fortune to be members of this team.”
David told us: “He remained in the Signals until leaving the army having being promoted to Corporal.”
He also explained that his Uncle was ‘with the BAOR with 21st Army Group HQ on VE day.
Bombed out of the family home
“He stayed in Germany based in Osnabruck until February 1946 when he was demodbed.”
The young family had been based in London in the 1940s but he, his wife and his daughter came to live in Boldon Colliery when they were bombed out of their house in London and moved in with Leonard’s parents.
David added: “They eventually moved back to London. Leonard worked as a telephone operator for the GPO and retired from there finishing as an International Exchange Supervisor.
“He moved to Bury St Edmonds near his daughter, who still lives there.’
Our thanks go to David for sharing his Uncle’s remarkable memory of that very first VE Day.
