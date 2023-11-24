Watch: Sunderland's lost cinemas of the 60s
'We're all pals together!'
Not everyone will remember the days when a trip to the cinema involved a patriotic chant.
Instead of being hushed, children were encouraged to sing at the top of their lungs.
Going to the pictures was a whole different experience back then - try explaining a 'B-movie' to anyone born in the 21st century.
The Echo's Tony Gillan gave us a guided tour of Sunderland's lost picture houses - but so many memories can't be confined to one showing.
Now walking tours guide Ian Mole makes it a double bill.
See it right here.
You can also watch it on your own big (or small) screen on Shots!TV, Freeview channel 276, at 10:30pm on Tuesday, November 28.