News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Watch: Sunderland's lost cinemas of the 60s

'We're all pals together!'

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Nov 2023, 15:38 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 15:54 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Not everyone will remember the days when a trip to the cinema involved a patriotic chant.

Instead of being hushed, children were encouraged to sing at the top of their lungs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Going to the pictures was a whole different experience back then - try explaining a 'B-movie' to anyone born in the 21st century.

The Echo's Tony Gillan gave us a guided tour of Sunderland's lost picture houses - but so many memories can't be confined to one showing.

Now walking tours guide Ian Mole makes it a double bill.

See it right here.

You can also watch it on your own big (or small) screen on Shots!TV, Freeview channel 276, at 10:30pm on Tuesday, November 28.

Related topics:CinemasSunderlandMemoriesHistoryNostalgia