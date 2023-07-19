By far the greatest underdogs: Nine times when Sunderland were the ultimate giant killers

The nation loves an underdog - but is there a bigger or better giant killer than SAFC.

Specsavers have produced a poll of the nation's favourite underdogs with a top three of Emma Raducanu winning the US Open, Leicester City winning the Premier League and Eddie the Eagle Edwards competing in the Winter Olympics.

But what about Sunderland? We reckon we can produce our own Echo archive chart of SAFC at their brilliant Goliath-beating best.

Have a look and see if you agree with our selection.

1 . Wearside wonder moments from Sunderland's giant killers over the decades.

2 . What a way to start the New Year in 2012. Sunderland saved it until the last breath of the game against Manchester City to take all 3 points with this breakaway move.

3 . Asamoah Gyan led the forward line in Sunderland's 3-0 win against league leaders Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in 2010. And who can forget that magical Nedum Onuoha goal.

4 . The chant at the end of the game went on for ages. But the keeper's penalty saves in the 2014 Football League Cup semi-final against Manchester United meant Sunderland were going to Wembley.

