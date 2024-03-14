What an iconic pub the Times Inn is.

It's got murals of Sunderland heroes and has been a part of Wearside history for decades.

We are paying tribute with this selection of Echo archive photos spanning almost 40 years of the pub's past.

Have a look and then tell us which pub we should put the retro spotlight on next.

1 . Times gone by Nine photos spanning the decades at The Times Inn.

2 . Back to 1986 An Echo archive view of the Times Inn as it looked in November 1986.

3 . Adam on the oche Up and coming darts player Adam Lafferty was sponsored by the Times Inn back in October 2008.

4 . A day with a legend Inside The Times Inn with Jimmy Montgomery in an Echo archive view from September 2020.