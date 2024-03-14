Nine pictures from The Times Inn at Southwick, Sunderland, taken between 1986 to 2023

Murals, heroes and a rising darts star

By Chris Cordner
Published 14th Mar 2024, 15:36 GMT

What an iconic pub the Times Inn is.

It's got murals of Sunderland heroes and has been a part of Wearside history for decades.

We are paying tribute with this selection of Echo archive photos spanning almost 40 years of the pub's past.

Have a look and then tell us which pub we should put the retro spotlight on next.

1. Times gone by

An Echo archive view of the Times Inn as it looked in November 1986.

2. Back to 1986

Up and coming darts player Adam Lafferty was sponsored by the Times Inn back in October 2008.

3. Adam on the oche

Inside The Times Inn with Jimmy Montgomery in an Echo archive view from September 2020.

4. A day with a legend

