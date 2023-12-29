The year when Sunderland got sniffy - and apparently it was good for you
The pens that got us all raising our eyebrows
Here's food for thought. A pen with a difference was making the news headlines in Sunderland 30 years ago.
You might remember when the Echo tested out three pens which contained different aromas.
They were said to help ease your hunger pangs and these people helped us to try them out in 1994.
Win Weir from the City Tea Rooms was among them.
A touch of Pzazz on Wearside
So were Marje Mulvaney, Doreen Robinson and others.
The makers claimed that, by simply sniffing one of three pens containing different aroma, your hunger pangs should cease soon after.
And if you need more of a reminder of 1994, it was the year when Pzazz became Sunderland's newest nightclub in the building which once hosted Bentleys.
Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, was in town to open a new school at Sunderland High.
A vicar in the spotlight
Stay Another Day, Cotton Eye Joe and Crocodile Shoes were all in the charts that year.
And we said hello to hit TV shows such as The Vicar of Dibley, Time Team and Cadfael.
