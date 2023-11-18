News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Eight memories of The Dolphin pub in Sunderland from the 1980s onwards

Another Sunderland pub and its past pictures

By Chris Cordner
Published 18th Nov 2023, 19:13 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2023, 19:27 GMT

We've gone behind the retro bar at another Sunderland pub.

Here are a set of Echo archive images of The Dolphin, and we have views of it from the 1980s onwards.

The pub was famously named 'Sunderland pub of the year' by Echo readers five years in a row.

Whether it's a sponsored darts event or happy times after the pub won a trophy, we've got it all.

Have a look and then tell us which pub to feature in our nostalgia section next.

A gallery of scenes from the Dolphin pub.

1. Dolphin memories

A gallery of scenes from the Dolphin pub.

Photo Sales
Players at the Dolphin who held a sponsored 24 hours darts marathon in 1984.

2. On the oche

Players at the Dolphin who held a sponsored 24 hours darts marathon in 1984.

Photo Sales
Join us for a 2004 look at the pub.

3. Back in time

Join us for a 2004 look at the pub.

Photo Sales
The year when the pub won the Echo Pub of the Year trophy in 2015. But there were plenty more honours to come.

4. One of many

The year when the pub won the Echo Pub of the Year trophy in 2015. But there were plenty more honours to come.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandNostalgiaPubs