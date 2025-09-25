A doting husband has thanked the Sunderland Echo for giving him almost 50 years of happy marriage, before his wife’s recent passing.

Tony Bentley, formerly from Watford and Chesham, met his future wife Barbara, from Seaham, in 1975 thanks to a special appeal in the paper.

Tony and Barbara pictured on their wedding day in 1976. | ugc

Six bags of letters were sent out

We asked for Echo readers to become pen pals with sailors on board a Royal Navy ship HMS Antrim - and you responded in style, as always.

There were so many responses that six bags of mail were sent out to the ship, which was on six-month exercises in the Mediterranean!

One of the sailors was Leading Radio Operator Tony Bentley who received a letter from Barbara and they soon hit it off.

Tony and Barbara pictured in a photograph from two years ago. | ugc

‘I am writing to thank you for, very nearly, 50 years of happy marriage’

Tony got in touch with us by letter earlier this year to say: "I am writing to thank you for, very nearly, 50 years of happy marriage. I say 'nearly' as my wife passed away of cancer/stroke three months ago.”

He said the letters made ‘such a difference when you are away from home’.

The couple had a whirlwind romance after that first letter. Tony recalled: “We had the same sense of humour.”

Flashback to 1977. Barbara, left, and Tony are pictured with family including his sister who is holding Barbara and Tony's baby daughter Emma. | ugc

But the first meeting did not go quite as planned. Both of them turned up at Newcastle Station, but neither could see the other.

‘I knew her for 50 years. I loved her for 50 years’

Tony remembered: “We have got no idea what happened but I decided I was going to make my way to her house. We hit it off straight away.

Tony pictured during his days as a Leading Radio Operator in the Royal Navy. | ugc

“We met in September 1975 and we married in August 1976.”

The couple lived in Watford where Tony worked in the Royal Mail after he left the Navy, before they moved to Seaham in later life.

Barbara sadly passed away aged 77 this year after a series of strokes and an aggressive form of cancer, but Tony said: “I knew her for 50 years. I loved her for 50 years. We were planning our golden wedding but it was not to be.”

But he remains ever grateful for that one letter which arrived among six bags of pen pal mail 50 years ago.

“It wouldn’t have happened at all had it not been for your newspaper, so with our 49th anniversary coming up this August, I felt what better way to acknowledge my wife and our life together than to thank the people that made it all possible.

“Very best wishes to you, your staff and the paper itself."