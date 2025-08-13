We certainly struck a chord when we asked you for your memories of the Dawdon pit pond.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three levels of diving board for people to choose from in August 1974. Tell us which one you chose. | se

Learning to swim - and a hot orange afterwards

Let’s have a look at what you had to say.

Read More Put a name to the faces of these youngsters going for a swim in Dawdon Pond

Lynda Shaw commented: “I learned to swim there, I think it was 28 feet deep. I had a thick canvas belt round my waist on the end of a rope.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Hall gets our thanks. He said: “Everyone learned to swim there, it was brilliant.”

He also remembered the ‘hot orange afterwards’.

The pool at Dawdon pit was so popular, it was used by many people to learn to swim. It also hosted swimming galas, and was pictured here in 1974. | se

‘Brilliant place, brilliant community back then’

Sharon Osborne said she ‘swam on Dawdon pit pond all weathers’ while Tony Cummings said: “Went there all the time. Loved it. Can still remember the smell.’

Debbie Baker said: “Spent many many great days/years there, with mates. Some staff names I remember are Tommy Richardson, Barney Golden, Sandra (Flossy) Spurr. My favourite was the slide and 7.5 metre, you can see the 7.5 & 10 metre board, the 5m was tucked underneath. Brilliant place, brilliant community back then. So sad it's all gone.”

A diving platform on the far side of the pool got plenty of interest from youngsters 51 years ago. | se

Paul Newnes said he ‘learned to swim on the belts and eventually did the 10m board. I lived in Murton and also went to Murton baths. It was a shame both closed went the pits closed. Loved the outdoor swimming pools.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Brilliant heated pond, open air diving boards, loved it’

Many Sunderland Echo followers remembered the process of learning to swim . It began with learners being tied to ropes. Then, when they could swim a small distance, they would stay in ‘the corner’ where they could grab a long pole if they got into trouble.

Marie Charlton said: “That’s where I learned to swim. On the belt, then the corner, then you made the middle belt.”

Richard Foster looked back on the ‘brilliant heated pond, open air diving boards, loved it.’

Dave Robson told us: “Remember Mr Watt, Mr Hall , and Mrs Bluet trying to keep control over a lot of young high spirited lads.”

Thanks to everyone who responded to the article and social media posts. Tell us about the nostalgia you would love us to reflect on by emailing [email protected]