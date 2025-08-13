'I learned to swim there, I think it was 28 feet deep': Your memories of Dawdon pit pond
Dozens of you learned to swim there and you shared some fantastic recollections with the Sunderland Echo of what it was like back in the 1970s.
Let’s have a look at what you had to say.
Lynda Shaw commented: “I learned to swim there, I think it was 28 feet deep. I had a thick canvas belt round my waist on the end of a rope.”
Joe Hall gets our thanks. He said: “Everyone learned to swim there, it was brilliant.”
He also remembered the ‘hot orange afterwards’.
‘Brilliant place, brilliant community back then’
Sharon Osborne said she ‘swam on Dawdon pit pond all weathers’ while Tony Cummings said: “Went there all the time. Loved it. Can still remember the smell.’
Debbie Baker said: “Spent many many great days/years there, with mates. Some staff names I remember are Tommy Richardson, Barney Golden, Sandra (Flossy) Spurr. My favourite was the slide and 7.5 metre, you can see the 7.5 & 10 metre board, the 5m was tucked underneath. Brilliant place, brilliant community back then. So sad it's all gone.”
Paul Newnes said he ‘learned to swim on the belts and eventually did the 10m board. I lived in Murton and also went to Murton baths. It was a shame both closed went the pits closed. Loved the outdoor swimming pools.’
‘Brilliant heated pond, open air diving boards, loved it’
Many Sunderland Echo followers remembered the process of learning to swim . It began with learners being tied to ropes. Then, when they could swim a small distance, they would stay in ‘the corner’ where they could grab a long pole if they got into trouble.
Marie Charlton said: “That’s where I learned to swim. On the belt, then the corner, then you made the middle belt.”
Richard Foster looked back on the ‘brilliant heated pond, open air diving boards, loved it.’
Dave Robson told us: “Remember Mr Watt, Mr Hall , and Mrs Bluet trying to keep control over a lot of young high spirited lads.”
Thanks to everyone who responded to the article and social media posts. Tell us about the nostalgia you would love us to reflect on by emailing [email protected]