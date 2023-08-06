9 of the loveliest surprises we've photographed in Sunderland and County Durham

4 . Butcher Bill Barrass from Springwell got a birthday surprise from his wife Carol in 1985. She arranged for Daisy the cow to turn up outside his butcher shop in Sunningdale Road. Daisy was Julie Tuckwell and Chris Duxbury, from Blackburn, who were part of the treat.

Butcher Bill Barrass from Springwell got a 40th birthday surprise from his wife Carol in 1985. She arranged for Daisy the cow to turn up outside his butcher shop in Sunningdale Road. Daisy was Julie Tuckwell and Chris Duxbury, from Blackburn, who were part of the treat.