9 of the loveliest surprises we've photographed in Sunderland and County Durham

Aww that's lovely! 9 times that Wearside people got the best surprise

By Chris Cordner
Published 6th Aug 2023, 05:00 BST

Don't you just love surprises? This lot did in Sunderland and County Durham.

We looked back through the Echo archives to find 9 moments when people got a day to remember.

Some were retiring. Some were spending their last day at school.

Some were on TV when they were least expecting to be.

But the common denominator is they all had special memories of a great day. Re-live them all here.

Sunderland and County Durham at its best - laying on lovely surprises for well-deserving people.

Comedian Ken Dodd had a surprise meeting with his biggest fan - his aunt - in 1972. He called at at Durham City store and Annie Boyd was there to say hello.

Surprise guests on Cilla Black television show in 1976 were Mrs Dorothy Carter and her three daughters. They saw their house spotlighted on the programme. Pictured is Mrs Carter and daughter Catherine outside the house.

Butcher Bill Barrass from Springwell got a 40th birthday surprise from his wife Carol in 1985. She arranged for Daisy the cow to turn up outside his butcher shop in Sunningdale Road. Daisy was Julie Tuckwell and Chris Duxbury, from Blackburn, who were part of the treat.

Related topics:SurprisesCounty DurhamSunderlandNostalgia