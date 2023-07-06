Nine pictures of Sunderland teachers on their last ever day at school

Goodbye miss, farewell sir: 9 Sunderland teachers pictured on their last day

It's always hard to say farewell - but at least you had fond memories of all these Wearside school teachers.

Here are 9 Sunderland Echo reminders of the people who spent so many days with you in the classroom, on the day they retired.

Whether it was Ken Crann, Pat Morton, Pam Tennant or Marion Smith, here's a reminder of the fond farewell you gave them in years gone by.

1 . Their last day at school but is your favourite teacher among them? Their last day at school but is your favourite teacher among them? Photo Sales

2 . One last photo with the pupils for head teacher Les Hayton at Ryhope Juniors in 2004. One last photo with the pupils for head teacher Les Hayton at Ryhope Juniors in 2004. Photo Sales

3 . Ken Crann at his last prom at Farringdon School in 2004. He had started the tradition 12 years earlier. Ken Crann at his last prom at Farringdon School in 2004. He had started the tradition 12 years earlier. Photo Sales

4 . Barnwell Primary School head teacher Pam Tennant had plenty of well wishers when she left in 2004. Barnwell Primary School head teacher Pam Tennant had plenty of well wishers when she left in 2004. Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4