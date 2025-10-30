Sunderland’s proud links to glassmaking are captured in two great photos from the 1950s.

Look at these people who were hard at work at the CW Wilson and Sons factory in Sunderland in October 1952.

Silvering mirrors at C W Wilson and Sons, High Street, in October 1952. | Sunderland Echo

Working on the silvering mirrors

Wilsons was a glass manufacturers and merchants based in High Street.

One of the two Sunderland Echo archive scenes shows two men working on the silvering mirrors.

Another shows a single worker who is concentrating hard on grinding glass in one of the work stations.

Grinding glass and silvering mirrors at C W Wilson and Sons, Glass Merchants of High Street, Sunderland in 1952. | Sunderland Echo

Tell us about the factories of the past

We would love to hear from anyone who had a relative who worked at CW Wilson and Sons and what memories they shared about those times.

Or perhaps you know someone who worked at another of Wearside’s former factories.

We would especially love to hear from people who have photos from inside the workplaces of Sunderland’s bygone days.

Get in touch and tell us more by emailing [email protected]