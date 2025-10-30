Sunderland's proud glassmaking history is reflected in these two rare factory images from 70 years ago
Look at these people who were hard at work at the CW Wilson and Sons factory in Sunderland in October 1952.
Working on the silvering mirrors
Wilsons was a glass manufacturers and merchants based in High Street.
One of the two Sunderland Echo archive scenes shows two men working on the silvering mirrors.
Another shows a single worker who is concentrating hard on grinding glass in one of the work stations.
