It’s here! The brand new 15-episode tribute to Sunderland’s 1990s nightlife has begun.

Get dancing back in time with us in a fantastic series of film shorts, each taking a look at the clubs and people which made Wearside tick 30 years ago.

Going Old Skool for episode 1

Each Friday, we’ll bring you a nostalgia-filled film and first up is episode 1 called Old Skool.

Phil Monk, aka Wee Phillie, shares his memories of being a DJ in the 1990s. | se

Our interviewees discuss their memories of music back in the 1990s including what was popular, including Nirvana, rave, dance and trance, and what went down well in Sunderland’s nightclubs.

Phil Monk, known to his adoring fans as ‘Wee Phillie’, was a DJ in the city in the 1990s. He said: “There was such a good range of songs that were about, and different styles.”

‘You try to explain to them that you were playing that in 1993 and they look at you as if you were alien!’

John Shaw was a DJ at Chambers back in the era. He commented: “Things like TikTok have really helped to bring that music out. Now people will experience this themselves who lived through the 90s.

John Shaw was a DJ at Chambers back in the memorable era of 1990s music in Sunderland. | se

“They will be in their car with their children and a song will come on from the 90s. They start singing it and you think ‘how do you actually know that track?

Fat lips, the Timewarp and train noises

1990s Indies fan Julie Garland and her Blueberries basement memories. | se

“Then you try to explain to them that I was playing that in 1993 and they look at you as if you were alien!”

Julie Garland was an Indie kid over the town in the 90s. She remembers coming out of Blueberries’ basement ‘mosh pit’ with a fat lip.

We have memories galore including the Timewarp blasting out at the end of the night in Idols, and the freight-train horn noise in a track played at Chambers just after midnight, to kick things up a gear.

That’s only the start. To enjoy the full 1990s experience, make sure you watch the video attached - and also put a date in your diary to follow the Sunderland Echo online for new episodes each Friday.