Seven times people in Sunderland tried for world records

Sunderland had the world at its feet - and hands - in these archive photos.
Every one of them shows a time when Wearside had a go at breaking world records.
It didn't matter whether it was eyebrow plucking or massive buntings, hula hooping or wedding vows. we've seen it all.
1. On top of the world
Record breakers? We've seen all of these budding world beaters on Wearside.
2. Dancing in the silence
Don't say it out loud.
But Durham Market Place was the setting for a silent dance in 2008.
People played music on their personal players to try and break the world record for the biggest silent dance.
3. Bunting by the flag load
Pupils from St Paul's CE School, Ryhope, were bidding for a world record for the longest bunting in 2011.
4. Tapping in to 2011
A world record for the largest tap dance happened 12 years ago.
90 dancers in Easington CW Social Club joined in the fun which was in aid of Children in Need.