Seven times people in Sunderland tried for world records

We've got hula hooping, dancing and bunting

By Chris Cordner
Published 12th Oct 2023, 10:04 BST

Sunderland had the world at its feet - and hands - in these archive photos.

Every one of them shows a time when Wearside had a go at breaking world records.

It didn't matter whether it was eyebrow plucking or massive buntings, hula hooping or wedding vows. we've seen it all.

Re-live the memories with these Sunderland Echo archive scenes.

Record breakers? We've seen all of these budding world beaters on Wearside.

1. On top of the world

Don't say it out loud. But Durham Market Place was the setting for a silent dance in 2008. People played music on their personal players to try and break the world record for the biggest silent dance.

2. Dancing in the silence

Pupils from St Paul's CE School, Ryhope, were bidding for a world record for the longest bunting in 2011.

3. Bunting by the flag load

A world record for the largest tap dance happened 12 years ago. 90 dancers in Easington CW Social Club joined in the fun which was in aid of Children in Need.

4. Tapping in to 2011

