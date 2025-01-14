Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Forty years and counting. That’s Sunderland business Tate’s Travel which has reached an amazing milestone.

Since 1985, the company has been making unforgettable holiday experiences for their customers.

Flashback to 1985 and a look at the office of Tate's Travel.

‘We decided it was time to have a high street presence’

The office was opened by Ray Tate, to sell coach holidays and Ray explained how it all began.

“As our coach company, Penshaw Coaches, had been growing since it was started in 1968, we decided it was time to have a high street presence to sell our own coach holidays, plus a selection of holidays from other holiday companies.”

The business became a member of ABTA in April 1985 and has gone from strength to strength ever since.

One of the Penshaw Coaches whose popularity led to the start of Tate's Travel.

Still going strong at 87

The office is still run by Ray’s children, Lisa and Lee and, although Ray retired in 2000, he is sill going strong aged 87 and shows a keen interest in the business he founded.

Over the 40 years the office has been open in Park Lane, Tate’s has booked tens of thousands of holidays for customers, with generations of families still booking up.

The award-winning Tate's Travel team in Sunderland.

Lisa said “When we opened our doors for the first time in 1985, who’d have thought we would still be serving the people of Sunderland and beyond 40 years later?

‘It’s a testament to our fantastic staff and loyal customers’

“It’s a testament to our fantastic staff and loyal customers that we are still providing great holidays and excellent customer service 40 years on.”

Lee said “We are award-winning agents for Jet2Holidays and we are leading agents for holiday companies such as Tui, Easyjet Holidays and Balkan Holidays as well as every major tour operator in the UK from coach holidays to cruises, city breaks to safaris and everything in between.

Company founder Ray Tate with one of his Penshaw Coaches.

“With such a history of selling coach holidays, we are the biggest agent in the UK for Caledonian Travel as well as booking many holidays for Alfa Travel, Shearings, Leger and National Holidays amongst others.

‘Breaks by rail remain incredibly popular’

“Breaks by rail remain incredibly popular and we are the leading agent in the UK for Great Little Breaks who offer breaks by rail to London, York, Edinburgh, Manchester etc.”

Lisa added “Join us as we celebrate four decades of travel excellence and look forward to many more years of creating great holiday memories for our customers.”