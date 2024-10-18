On top of the world - but it cost a Sunderland sporting hero a £6,000 engine
The Wearsider had just won the British title in sidecar racing but it came at a cost in October 1979.
A £6,000 engine wrecked
He wrecked the engine of his £6,000 bike doing it. Mike had hoped to be an international rider the following season but it all depended on whether he could find a backer.
He arrived at Silverstone for the final race with a virtually unassailable 12-point lead, to be told judges were to award double points in the final, the Echo reported at the time.
With passenger Carl Cockrem from Leeds on board, Mike rode the tactical race of his life, demoralising two challengers and starting the final lap on the tail of the leader.
Limping home a mile from the finish
Then disaster struck.
A mile from the line on the 2.97-mile grand prix circuit, a piston and concord smashed through the crank case of the bike’s engine, wrecking it.
The finely-tuned engine was shattered. From top speeds of 150mph during the race Crawford was forced to cruise home 150 yards behind race winner Phil Brown from Sandhurst.
A nailbiting wait for the result
The two men had tied on points. Then came the nail-biting wait while judges analysed earlier championship races.
Crawford had a greater number of race wins and was judged winner of the Marlboro Yamaha British Clubmans championship.
