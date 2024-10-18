On top of the world - but it cost a Sunderland sporting hero a £6,000 engine

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 18th Oct 2024, 10:43 GMT
Grindon man Mike Crawford had every reason to feel on top of the world 45 years ago this month.

The Wearsider had just won the British title in sidecar racing but it came at a cost in October 1979.

A £6,000 engine wrecked

He wrecked the engine of his £6,000 bike doing it. Mike had hoped to be an international rider the following season but it all depended on whether he could find a backer.

Motorcycle sidecar champ Mike Crawford with a ruined engine in October 1979.Motorcycle sidecar champ Mike Crawford with a ruined engine in October 1979.
Motorcycle sidecar champ Mike Crawford with a ruined engine in October 1979. | se

He arrived at Silverstone for the final race with a virtually unassailable 12-point lead, to be told judges were to award double points in the final, the Echo reported at the time.

With passenger Carl Cockrem from Leeds on board, Mike rode the tactical race of his life, demoralising two challengers and starting the final lap on the tail of the leader.

Team-mates Chris Mitchell, Malcolm McGuckin and Charlie Gibson with champion Mike perched on the bumper bar of the team's van.Team-mates Chris Mitchell, Malcolm McGuckin and Charlie Gibson with champion Mike perched on the bumper bar of the team's van.
Team-mates Chris Mitchell, Malcolm McGuckin and Charlie Gibson with champion Mike perched on the bumper bar of the team's van. | se

Limping home a mile from the finish

Then disaster struck.

A mile from the line on the 2.97-mile grand prix circuit, a piston and concord smashed through the crank case of the bike’s engine, wrecking it.

The finely-tuned engine was shattered. From top speeds of 150mph during the race Crawford was forced to cruise home 150 yards behind race winner Phil Brown from Sandhurst.

Mike Crawford's father, George Crawford is pictured next to the trophies during a year of success in 1979.Mike Crawford's father, George Crawford is pictured next to the trophies during a year of success in 1979.
Mike Crawford's father, George Crawford is pictured next to the trophies during a year of success in 1979. | se

A nailbiting wait for the result

The two men had tied on points. Then came the nail-biting wait while judges analysed earlier championship races.

Crawford had a greater number of race wins and was judged winner of the Marlboro Yamaha British Clubmans championship.

Tell us if Mike achieved his dream of going international. Email [email protected]

