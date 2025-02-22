The Sunderland youths who went on a 1980 adventure at sea - and none of them had sailed before

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 22nd Feb 2025, 16:00 BST

Ten unemployed youngsters had an adventure of a lifetime 45 years ago and we wonder where they are now.

The youths from Southwick planned to sail a yacht across the North Sea to the Continent in 1980.

Not bad, when you consider that the nearest any of them had previously got to the high seas was a trip in a boating pond.

‘I fell in a boating pond’

“Even then I fell in, ” said 18-year-old Margie Taylor back in 1980.

She was one of the hopeful mariners and a busy organiser of fundraising events for the trip.

Youngsters with the Southwick youth project who sailed across the North Sea to Europe in 1980.Youngsters with the Southwick youth project who sailed across the North Sea to Europe in 1980.
Youngsters with the Southwick youth project who sailed across the North Sea to Europe in 1980. | se

The week-long cruise took them from the Medway to France, Belgium and Holland.

They would play a full part in crewing a 72-foot ketch under the command of a full time skipper and mates employed by the Ocean Youth Club.

How we reported the Southwick youths' epic adventure.How we reported the Southwick youths' epic adventure.
How we reported the Southwick youths' epic adventure. | se

A chance to sail the seas

A Sunderland Echo report at the time said: “Most of the cost of the £600 is being paid by the local authority. The rest comes from fundraising events.

“The youngsters pay £15 each. That gives them a chance as Margie says “to get out of Sunderland.”

“Everyone felt we lived next to the coast in an area that was the shipbuilding centre of the world and yet none of them had ever been in a boat, ” said Peter Stout, a youth worker with the Southwick Neighbourhood Project.

Tell us if you remembered that special 1980 adventure. Email [email protected]

