The Sunderland song which had people singing in 1999: Tell us if you can remember it
A new addition to the Wearside ditties came into the world in 1999 and it was the creation of Chris Walton.
The CD by the Sunderland singer was unveiled when Chris made a guest appearance at the Stadium of Light to sign copies of the disc with the club’s new England star Michael Gray.
It was co-written with Wearside musician and studio boss Frank Gibbons.
The number was called Wear 40,000 Strong and it was Chris’s first release since he left the boy band Cryin Out Loud.
A Sunderland Echo story at the time said: “The CD has been selling well in city shops and Chris is hoping it will rise to the top of the charts on the momentum of Sunderland’s Championship-winning season.”
Chris was working as entertainments manager at a Sunderland gym at the time, and had been taking part in pre-match shows at the Stadium.
