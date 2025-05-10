The Sunderland song which had people singing in 1999: Tell us if you can remember it

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

We cheered up Peter Reid and sang about Niall Quinn’s disco pant. But here’s one you might remember from 26 years ago.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new addition to the Wearside ditties came into the world in 1999 and it was the creation of Chris Walton.

Sing up if you remember it

The CD by the Sunderland singer was unveiled when Chris made a guest appearance at the Stadium of Light to sign copies of the disc with the club’s new England star Michael Gray.

Chris Walton (left) and Michael Gray promoting the CD which was selling well in Sunderland in 1999. | se

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was co-written with Wearside musician and studio boss Frank Gibbons.

The number was called Wear 40,000 Strong and it was Chris’s first release since he left the boy band Cryin Out Loud.

‘Selling well in city shops’

A Sunderland Echo report on Chris Walton's new CD in 1999. | se

A Sunderland Echo story at the time said: “The CD has been selling well in city shops and Chris is hoping it will rise to the top of the charts on the momentum of Sunderland’s Championship-winning season.”

Chris was working as entertainments manager at a Sunderland gym at the time, and had been taking part in pre-match shows at the Stadium.

Tell us if you remember Wear 40,000 Strong or maybe there was another number which had you singing.

Share your memories by emailing [email protected]