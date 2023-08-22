Like father like son. A Sunderland man has re-lived his days as a panto star in college - years after his dad entertained generations of children.

George Ford got in touch with the Echo after we featured the story of his father Bill Ford.

Providing laughs for generations of children

Pc Bill Ford was not only a fine policeman.

Each year, he put on a comedy routine for the sons and daughters of Wearside’s policemen and women.

Bill Ford doing his comedy act.

Slapstick which ended in the swimming pool

But Bill Ford was much more than that to Sunderland children. For decades, wide-eyed youngsters would get to watch Uncle Bill, the man who loved to get on stage and do a comedy routine.

Bill Ford pictured in 2019, reliving his days as a local performer when he would entertain the children of police officers at Christmas.

Son George told us: "He also did similar each year at the police swimming gala at Newcastle Road baths, when would perform a sketch that he had written.

"This usually ended in him and a PC Joe Corkhill (a star swimmer on the force at this time) ending up in the water much to everyone’s delight.

Miming to The Beatles with his dad

"Taking this a stage further, Dad frequently involved his children in these sketches. Miming to ‘She loves you’ one year comes to mind. Slapstick always seemed to be a central feature."

Sadly, Bill died in 2020 but he left so many wonderful memories.

Starring as a panto dame

George added: "My own interest was generated from these family performances and my participation in comedy when at Monkwearmouth College performing as dame in the 1967 panto."

George Ford, centre in the apron, during his panto days at Monkwearmouth College.

George, who is now retired after being an executive headteacher for 20 years, also appeared at the Empire Theatre in Sunderland "with the JETS (junior empire theatre society ) with shows under the direction of a lecturer - Rosa Cutter."

George, centre in helmet, in a performance of a show called Alf's Button.

Thanks to George and we want more theatrical memories.