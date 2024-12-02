‘We love you Santa we do’. Here’s the man himself showing his love for SAFC in a Vaux Sunderland shirt.

The big man may be gearing up for the hectic period of delivering millions of presents.

Five years in a row

But it did not stop him from wearing his favourite festive wear.

The Christmas jumper - showing Father Christmas in a Sunderland shirt - has been produced for 2024 by Wearside-based company Mackem Daft.

The company’s communications manager Mal Robinson said: "The creation of a Mackem themed Christmas jumper has become something of a tradition for us.

The Christmas jumper showing Father Christmas in his Sunderland shirt. | other 3rd party

‘Resplendent in his retro Sunderland AFC shirt’

“Previous year's designs have seen anti-Newcastle elements and so this year, we thought we would opt for a more traditional approach and have Santa resplendent in his retro Sunderland AFC shirt... after all, we all know Santa is a Mackem.

“The design has proven popular as have our Mackem Christmas cards so far, which is always a good sign that you are doing something right."

A close-up on the new Christmas jumper. | other 3rd party

‘We have had some fantastic feedback on our stuff over the years’

Mal added: "The idea of producing merchandise for Sunderland was born (as a lot of things did) during lockdown and our face masks proved very popular.

“To still be going this long is great to see and we have had some fantastic feedback on our stuff over the years."

‘He’ll shoot, he’ll score, he’ll save your Labrador’

Also last year, the firm made headlines for their production of a T Shirt, celebrating Sunderland captain, Luke O’ Nien’s now famous rescue of a dog on the Sunderland seafront.

Mackem Daft can be found online at www.mackemdaft.com