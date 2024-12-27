Sunderland rugby blazer might be oldest in world

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 27th Dec 2024, 10:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Could this Sunderland rugby blazer be the oldest in the world? A quest to find the answer is under way.

Historian Keith Gregson and the World Rugby Museum have joined forces to determine the issue.

Does Sunderland hold a unique claim to rugby history?

The blazer was a part of the kit worn by Alfred Hudson who played for Sunderland from its foundation in 1873 until his retirement in 1885.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Albert Hudson, middle row centre, in his Sunderland kit.Albert Hudson, middle row centre, in his Sunderland kit.
Albert Hudson, middle row centre, in his Sunderland kit. | other 3rd party

He scored the two tries which ensured victory for Sunderland in the inaugural Durham County Cup.

The blazer was found when Alfred’s descendants were looking in an ottoman for interesting items and discovered a rare find right at the bottom.

Complete kit was near perfect 150 years later

Alfred Hudson's rugby player which remains in a near perfect condition.Alfred Hudson's rugby player which remains in a near perfect condition.
Alfred Hudson's rugby player which remains in a near perfect condition. | other 3rd party

It was the complete kit that Alfred wore when he played for Sunderland, right down to the cap and scarf.

The shirt, shorts and socks had also been preserved in near perfect state.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Club historian Keith said: “This kit, worn by Alfred in the 1870s and 1880s, is now recognised as one of the oldest complete sets of club rugby kit known to historians.”

Sunderland historian Keith Gregson.Sunderland historian Keith Gregson.
Sunderland historian Keith Gregson.

The burning question

But one question remains unanswered. Is it the oldest?

Keith added: “With the help of the World Rugby Museum at Twickenham – the club has embarked on an exciting historical journey.

“The aim is to discover if a set of rugby kit in the possession of descendants of a Victorian club member is, in fact, the oldest in the world.

Some more of the beautifully preserved kit including the cap.Some more of the beautifully preserved kit including the cap.
Some more of the beautifully preserved kit including the cap. | other 3rd party

The quest begins

“The journey begins with a club blazer dateable to the 1870s/1880s.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Founded in 1873 (six years before Sunderland AFC) and still known officially as Sunderland FC, the rugby club has close links to the formation of the Rugby Football Union two years earlier.

More of the club's history can be found at https://www.ashbrookesports.org/our-heritage.

Any story’s about blazers which could be older can be sent to the World Rugby Museum here or to Keith here.

Related topics:SunderlandRugby Football UnionHistoryTwickenhamVictorian

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice