Sunderland rugby blazer might be oldest in world
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Historian Keith Gregson and the World Rugby Museum have joined forces to determine the issue.
Does Sunderland hold a unique claim to rugby history?
The blazer was a part of the kit worn by Alfred Hudson who played for Sunderland from its foundation in 1873 until his retirement in 1885.
He scored the two tries which ensured victory for Sunderland in the inaugural Durham County Cup.
The blazer was found when Alfred’s descendants were looking in an ottoman for interesting items and discovered a rare find right at the bottom.
Complete kit was near perfect 150 years later
It was the complete kit that Alfred wore when he played for Sunderland, right down to the cap and scarf.
Club historian Keith said: “This kit, worn by Alfred in the 1870s and 1880s, is now recognised as one of the oldest complete sets of club rugby kit known to historians.”
The burning question
But one question remains unanswered. Is it the oldest?
Keith added: “With the help of the World Rugby Museum at Twickenham – the club has embarked on an exciting historical journey.
“The aim is to discover if a set of rugby kit in the possession of descendants of a Victorian club member is, in fact, the oldest in the world.
The quest begins
“The journey begins with a club blazer dateable to the 1870s/1880s.”
Founded in 1873 (six years before Sunderland AFC) and still known officially as Sunderland FC, the rugby club has close links to the formation of the Rugby Football Union two years earlier.
More of the club's history can be found at https://www.ashbrookesports.org/our-heritage.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.