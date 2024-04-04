Nine Sunderland faces pictured in 2011

Meet nine people who made the pages of the Sunderland Echo 13 years ago.

The people of Wearside have always played a vital part in shaping the news of the area.

And in 2011, all of these readers helped by having their say on the topics of the day.

They spoke on everything from the state of the city centre to standards of driving.

Let's catch up with them once more, courtesy of the Sunderland Echo archives.

Memories from 2011 We thank them all for sharing their views on the topic of the day 13 years ago.

Driving back to 2011 Stephen McGeorge shared his opinion on the standards of driving in Sunderland in 2011.

Sandra has her say Sandra Garrigan who spoke up about Sunderland city centre in a 2011 interview.

A healthy debate Ian Ewart was in the picture when we asked the men of Sunderland about health in 2011.