Have you heard the one about the Sunderland raft race team which won a prize - for sinking.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It happened in 1984 at the South Hylton raft race which the Sunderland Echo described at the time as a ‘tremendously contested affair.’

They sank after ten seconds of rowing

One of the winners, though, was a team which barely got off the starting block.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paddling back to 1984 for memories of the South Hylton raft race. | se

The police cadet team won a prize because of its astonishing performance – its raft sank after ten seconds.

Read More Posting a 1984 memory of these Sunderland stamp collectors

Here is a scene from the day of action which saw Monkwearmouth School Youth Club emerge as the victor in four of the different categories.

An ‘imaginative entry’ from Southwick

Other winners on the day included the Southwick Centre which received a special prize for its raft. The honour went their way because their raft was described as imaginative by the competition judges.

The Sunderland Echo report at the time described the event as ‘Twenty crews, loads of drama and a chance to have wonderful fun on the water.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How we reported the Sunderland raft race in 1984. | se

We are hoping you have great memories of the South Hylton raft race.

Fluffy arrivals in Washington

Who remembers the annual 80s Sunderland event and can tell us more?

To give you a further reminder of life on Wearside in 1984, all this was in the news;

The fluffiest new arrivals at Washington Waterfowl Park were pulling in plenty of crowds. They were young ducks and geese.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The newest additions at Washington Waterfowl Park back in the summer of 1984. | se

Two car parks off Park Lane were set to close in June 1984 to make way for a development of the area between Park Lane and Holmeside for400 new spaces.

Tell us more

Eighty former employees from the furniture trade left Sunderland for their annual outing organised by the North East Furniture Trades Benevolent Association.

The outing to Richmond included a stop at Ramside Hall and Croft Spa.

Get in touch by emailing [email protected]

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.