Steve Straughan has produced a 7-inch single called The Last Gang.
‘Friends I have lost over the years’
Steve, who is part of the Hi Fi Spitfires, said: “It's about many of my Sunderland punk rock band mates and friends I've lost over the years.
“It's also a tip of the hat to the soundtrack of my life, that being punk rock and my early days attending punk discos at Monkwearmouth School.”
Steve has paid tribute to the likes of ‘Red Alert singer Steve Smith and guitarist Tony Frater; Leatherface guitarist Dick Hammond; Lainey, drummer of Angelic Upstarts, Cockney Rejects, Leatherface and HDQ.
‘I just had to put pen to paper and write a song’
“These were all Sunderland musicians. It did however all start when a good friend Paul Dryden aka Alf passed away.
“He wasn't a musician but he was a very well known punk in Sunderland. I just had to put pen to paper and write a song for all the friends I've lost over the years.
“After writing the song, I gathered many photos of friends who had sadly passed away with the intention of putting them in the video and hopefully immortalising them.
‘I got sent that many photos and footage I couldn't actually use it all.’
“I felt that they should be remembered. I also sent out a message on social media telling punks all over the world what the song was about and asked if they would like to be in the video. I got sent that many photos and footage I couldn't actually use it all.”
Steve added: “We are also releasing two 7" singles from the album. The new album "Off the Radar " will be available at the album launch party.
Snarling all the way to Germany
“The band are myself on guitar and vocals, Tony Taylor bass and backing vocals and Dean Ross on drums and backing vocals.”
Steve first contacted the Echo after we told of his previous band Snarling Horses who once represented Sunderland on a twinning visit to the German town of Essen.
He said: “I now play guitar for UK Subs, Hi Fi Spitfires and Loaded 44. I've travelled all over Europe with my own band Hi Fi Spitfires.”
Find out more about Hi Fi Spitfires here.
