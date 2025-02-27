A group of Sunderland men had a dramatic story to tell from a famous incident in the Second World War.

And they got the perfect opportunity to tell it when they returned to Wearside 85 years ago this month.

Prisoners on a German ship

They were all being held as prisoners on board the German tanker Altmark when it was at the centre of a drama involving British destroyers in the South Atlantic.

It was in 1940 when the Altmark came face-to-face with the British destroyer HMS Cossack.

Its prisoners were British sailors, whose ships had been sunk by the pocket battleship Graf Spee.

Eight German sailors killed and 10 wounded

The Sunderland-built steamer Newton Beech was one of the Graf Spee's conquests and she was sunk on October 5, 1939. She was a small ship, 4,615 tons, with a crew of 35 and was owned by Ridley, Son and Tully of Newcastle.

The civic reception for the prisoners who were rescued from the Altmark. | Sunderland Echo

The Altmark was eventually cornered and there was hand-to-hand combat when British forces boarded the the ship, leaving eight German sailors killed and 10 wounded.

A heroes welcome home

The prisoners were rescued and the Sunderland contingency was given a civic reception on their return to Wearside on February 20, 1940.

Look at all these telephonists on duty in the Sunderland ARP Report Centre - 85 years ago this month. | Sunderland Echo

Pictured at the Town Hall were, left to right, seated, Messrs W L Dumble, Noel Bevan, the Mayor Coun Wayman and Mr H Saville.

Standing are the Town Clerk Mr G S McIntire and Mr J Dumble.

Tell us if you are related to any of the heroes and if they relayed their memories of the story to family members.

