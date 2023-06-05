News you can trust since 1873
Nine pictures from Sunderland's Pride celebrations over the past decade

In pictures: 9 memories from Sunderland's annual Pride event

By Chris Cordner
Published 5th Jun 2023, 12:09 BST

Pride Month has returned to once again celebrate the LGBTQ community.

Events happen across the UK and around the world to raise awareness for the LGBT+ community and the struggles and discrimination they have faced.

Last year Pride celebrated its 50th anniversary in the UK and Pride Month is celebrated in June as it is when the Stonewall riots took place in the US in 1969.

Have a look at Sunderland's annual Pride parade in these Echo archive photos, each featuring the people who have made it such a success.

Pictured on the Pride parade over the years. Enjoy the memories.

1. Pictured on the Pride parade over the years. Enjoy the memories.




Stilt walkers at the Pride parade in Sunderland in 2013.

2. Stilt walkers at the Pride parade in Sunderland in 2013.




Drums and plenty of colour on the 2014 route. Were you there?

3. Drums and plenty of colour on the 2014 route. Were you there?




Having fun at the event in 2015.

4. Having fun at the event in 2015.




