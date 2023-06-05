Nine pictures from Sunderland's Pride celebrations over the past decade
Pride Month has returned to once again celebrate the LGBTQ community.
Events happen across the UK and around the world to raise awareness for the LGBT+ community and the struggles and discrimination they have faced.
Last year Pride celebrated its 50th anniversary in the UK and Pride Month is celebrated in June as it is when the Stonewall riots took place in the US in 1969.
Have a look at Sunderland's annual Pride parade in these Echo archive photos, each featuring the people who have made it such a success.