It’s set to be a summer of fun in Sunderland with a packed calendar of festivals, shows and events.
Here’s some of the highlights to pop in your diary.
1. Pink, Stadium of Light, June 10 and 11
Pink returns to Wearside with two nights at the Stadium of Light on June 10 and 11. Pink was last in the city in 2010 when she became the first female to headline a gig at the stadium, wowing the crowds with her acrobatic skills. She’ll be returning with her Summer Carnival tour. Photo: Getty
2. Sunderland Food & Drink Festival, June 23-25
A melting pot of flavours will be on offer as Sunderland Food & Drink Festival returns. From June 23- 25, Keel Square, High Street West and Market Square will play host to stalls and pop-ups with cuisines from as far afield as the Caribbean, Europe and Afghanistan, as well as showcasing a range of local producers.
The event will also feature a whole host of live music, including performances from popular Take That cover group, Re-Take That and former X-Factor star turned Capital Drive Time DJ, Sam Lavery. Photo: submitted
3. SunLun Calling, Sunniside Gardens, July 7 & 9
SunLun Calling, from the organisers of Sunniside Live, will take over Sunniside Gardens on July 7 and 9. The Friday will be a dance party, with DJ sets from the likes of Craig Charles and Fat Tony. Meanwhile, the Sunday will be a celebration of Sunderland music with performances from the likes of The Futureheads, Tom A Smith, Smoove & Turrell, The Lake Poets, This Little Bird, Vandebilt, The Voyd, Docksuns and more. Tickets are priced from just £15. Photo: Stu Norton
4. Sunderland Pride, Sunniside Gardens, July 8
Sunderland Pride takes place on the Saturday of the SunLun Calling weekend on July 8. There will be a parade from 12.30pm from Keel Square before entertainment at Sunniside Gardens with performances from the likes of The Cheeky Girls, Kelly Wilde and Kelly Llorenna. Tickets are £6. Photo: Tim Richardson