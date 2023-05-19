3 . SunLun Calling, Sunniside Gardens, July 7 & 9

SunLun Calling, from the organisers of Sunniside Live, will take over Sunniside Gardens on July 7 and 9. The Friday will be a dance party, with DJ sets from the likes of Craig Charles and Fat Tony. Meanwhile, the Sunday will be a celebration of Sunderland music with performances from the likes of The Futureheads, Tom A Smith, Smoove & Turrell, The Lake Poets, This Little Bird, Vandebilt, The Voyd, Docksuns and more. Tickets are priced from just £15. Photo: Stu Norton