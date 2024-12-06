It’s Sunderland postal workers and a special day is looming for them on December 9.
It will be Postal Workers Day and we are marking the occasion with 11 photos of staff in all walks of the profession.
1. A mail mountain 50 years ago
Parcels as far as the eye can see in this William Street scene from December 1974. | se
2. What a scene in William Street
Look how busy it was at the Sorting Office in William Street in December 1974. | se
3. Time for a brew
Sunderland Post Office workers enjoy a "cuppa" having cleared the Christmas mail in 1974. | se
4. Festive in the sorting office
This parcel mountain was taller than the workers in this Sunderland scene from December 1977. | se