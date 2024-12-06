11 fabulously festive reminders of our great Sunderland postal workers at Xmas

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 6th Dec 2024, 11:40 BST

They do great work all the year round and especially at Christmas.

It’s Sunderland postal workers and a special day is looming for them on December 9.

It will be Postal Workers Day and we are marking the occasion with 11 photos of staff in all walks of the profession.

Join us for an Echo archive tribute stretching from 1974 to 2012.

Parcels as far as the eye can see in this William Street scene from December 1974.

1. A mail mountain 50 years ago

Parcels as far as the eye can see in this William Street scene from December 1974. | se

Look how busy it was at the Sorting Office in William Street in December 1974.

2. What a scene in William Street

Look how busy it was at the Sorting Office in William Street in December 1974. | se

Sunderland Post Office workers enjoy a "cuppa" having cleared the Christmas mail in 1974.

3. Time for a brew

Sunderland Post Office workers enjoy a "cuppa" having cleared the Christmas mail in 1974. | se

This parcel mountain was taller than the workers in this Sunderland scene from December 1977.

4. Festive in the sorting office

This parcel mountain was taller than the workers in this Sunderland scene from December 1977. | se

