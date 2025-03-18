A fisherman’s tale turned sour when he discovered his record-breaking fish on a plate.

It is 35 years since Whitburn angler Lee Davies landed a monkfish while fishing on Sunderland pier.

‘It had a head as big as a man’s’

He was confident that the 20lb giant was the biggest fish ever landed by rod and line on the pier.

Fisherman Lee Davies and Darren Salicki who sold his monster monkfish. | se

But his pride and joy became a fish supper before he had the chance to savour his triumph and here’s some more detail about the story - which we are putting on the Inter-net for you to enjoy.

Catching the deep-sea monster was the high point of Lee’s fishing career.

He said: “At first I thought it was a shark. It had a head as big as a man’s.

‘ I had to haul it the full length of the 2,000 foot pier’

Fisherman Lee Davies seeks his revenge on Darren Salicki of McKeith's fish shop in Chester Road who sold his monster monkfish. | se

“I tried to pull it in but it was too strong. In the end I had to haul it the full length of the 2,000 foot pier and drag it on to the beach.”

After his half-hour struggle, Lee, a member of Whitburn Fishing Association, decided to display the fish in the widow of McKeith’s fish shop in Chester Road, Sunderland.

But he rushed to the shop next day to pose for the Echo’s photographer only to find his whopper had become a cropper.

How we reported the monster 1990 story in the Sunderland Echo. | se

Destined for the pot

Fishmonger Darren Salicki had sold the monster to a customer and it was destined for the pot.

A rueful Darren said at the time: “I got a good price for it, I thought I was doing him a favour.”

Share your memories of Sunderland back in the 1990s, especially if you landed a monster catch like Lee.

Tell us more by emailing [email protected]