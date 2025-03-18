'I landed the biggest ever catch on Sunderland pier - and then I spotted it on a fish and chip supper'
It is 35 years since Whitburn angler Lee Davies landed a monkfish while fishing on Sunderland pier.
‘It had a head as big as a man’s’
He was confident that the 20lb giant was the biggest fish ever landed by rod and line on the pier.
But his pride and joy became a fish supper before he had the chance to savour his triumph.
Catching the deep-sea monster was the high point of Lee’s fishing career.
He said: “At first I thought it was a shark. It had a head as big as a man’s.
‘ I had to haul it the full length of the 2,000 foot pier’
“I tried to pull it in but it was too strong. In the end I had to haul it the full length of the 2,000 foot pier and drag it on to the beach.”
After his half-hour struggle, Lee, a member of Whitburn Fishing Association, decided to display the fish in the widow of McKeith’s fish shop in Chester Road, Sunderland.
But he rushed to the shop next day to pose for the Echo’s photographer only to find his whopper had become a cropper.
Destined for the pot
Fishmonger Darren Salicki had sold the monster to a customer and it was destined for the pot.
A rueful Darren said at the time: “I got a good price for it, I thought I was doing him a favour.”
