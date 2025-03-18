'I landed the biggest ever catch on Sunderland pier - and then I spotted it on a fish and chip supper'

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 18th Mar 2025, 13:04 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 21:14 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A fisherman’s tale turned sour when he discovered his record-breaking fish on a plate.

It is 35 years since Whitburn angler Lee Davies landed a monkfish while fishing on Sunderland pier.

‘It had a head as big as a man’s’

He was confident that the 20lb giant was the biggest fish ever landed by rod and line on the pier.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Fisherman Lee Davies and Darren Salicki who sold his monster monkfish.placeholder image
Fisherman Lee Davies and Darren Salicki who sold his monster monkfish. | se

But his pride and joy became a fish supper before he had the chance to savour his triumph and here’s some more detail about the story - which we are putting on the Inter-net for you to enjoy.

Catching the deep-sea monster was the high point of Lee’s fishing career.

He said: “At first I thought it was a shark. It had a head as big as a man’s.

‘ I had to haul it the full length of the 2,000 foot pier’

Fisherman Lee Davies seeks his revenge on Darren Salicki of McKeith's fish shop in Chester Road who sold his monster monkfish.placeholder image
Fisherman Lee Davies seeks his revenge on Darren Salicki of McKeith's fish shop in Chester Road who sold his monster monkfish. | se

“I tried to pull it in but it was too strong. In the end I had to haul it the full length of the 2,000 foot pier and drag it on to the beach.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After his half-hour struggle, Lee, a member of Whitburn Fishing Association, decided to display the fish in the widow of McKeith’s fish shop in Chester Road, Sunderland.

But he rushed to the shop next day to pose for the Echo’s photographer only to find his whopper had become a cropper.

How we reported the monster 1990 story in the Sunderland Echo.placeholder image
How we reported the monster 1990 story in the Sunderland Echo. | se

Destined for the pot

Fishmonger Darren Salicki had sold the monster to a customer and it was destined for the pot.

A rueful Darren said at the time: “I got a good price for it, I thought I was doing him a favour.”

Share your memories of Sunderland back in the 1990s, especially if you landed a monster catch like Lee.

Tell us more by emailing [email protected]

Related topics:SunderlandWhitburnFishingSharkMemories

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice