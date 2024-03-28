Get ready for a singsong - because Piano Day is on the way.

Gather round for the musical event which happens each year on March 28.

We are celebrating with a look back at piano scenes from Sunderland and East Durham's past, including in Hendon and Monkwearmouth.

The event is always held on the 88th day of the year because of the number of keys on a piano.

We hope you hold the key to memories of these great scenes from the Echo archives.

1 . The key to memories 9 piano themed photos to bring back musical memories from Sunderland and East Durham. Photo Sales

2 . Gathering round in 1941 These ATS members had time for a singsong during a brief moment of calm in the Second World War. Photo Sales

3 . Gang Show memories Preparations for the 1980 Gang Show at the Sunderland Empire Theatre were well under way when this photo was taken. Photo Sales

4 . Top talents in 1985 Glen Brown, 17, of Red House beat hundreds of pianists to get the highest marks for his Grade Eight piano exams in 1985. Here he is with Richard Rowley, 13, of Downhill who was offered another place in the National Children's Orchestra in the tuba section. Photo Sales