Four dear pals are still meeting up each year - 80 years after they first became friends in a Sunderland infants school.

The tale of a friendship which stood the test of time has been told by former Wearsider Marjorie Grahamslaw.

Marjorie Grahamslaw, second left, with her friends who she has known since they first met in 1945. They were pictured on Roker Pier recently. | ugc

‘It is quite unusual that people keep in touch for 80 years’

Marjorie first went to Chester Road School in Sunderland in 1945 and said: “We met on our first day. We are 85 now and we still meet.”

Marjore, who used to work in the small ads section of the Sunderland Echo at the Bridge Street office until 1968, looked back with fondness at those early days.

The Chester Road class of 1950 with Marjorie pictured in the second back row, on the far right. | ugc

“It is quite unusual that people keep in touch for 80 years. We went to Brownies and we went to Girl Guides. We grew up and we all got married and had children, but we always had contact.”

‘Sunderland has changed a lot since I moved in 1975’

Each year, the ladies spend a day together. ‘We go for a coffee and then we have a meal. They are all grown women but I still call them girls’, said Marjorie.

Marjorie and her friends pictured on a bench in 1950. | ugc

She now lives in Norham but comes to Sunderland for the reunions and said: ‘It has changed a lot since I moved in 1975.”

Marjorie met her late husband Andrew when he ‘came to Sunderland to join a ship that was built at Bartrams shipyard.’

Marjorie, far left, and her friends pictured with Marjorie's husband Andrew. | ugc

She has two sons and seven grand children, as well as the fantastic school pals who have remained friends since the 1940s.

Marjorie, front right, pictured relaxing with her friends in her garden in Norham. | ugc

‘Sunderland had a lot of nice shops when I was there’

“We always try to visit things like the Glass Centre. Seaburn sea front has changed dramatically. I have also visited Hylton Castle which was a ruin when I left and they have put it back together.

“I like to visit the new bridge and Mowbray Park for the water features.”

Marjorie has wonderful memories of the shops she loved when she lived on Wearside, especially Books Fashions, as well as the Binns store which was on ‘both sides of the road’ in Fawcett Street.

‘The town centre has changed. There were a lot of nice shops when I was there.”

