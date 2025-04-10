Flat caps and sparkling dresses: It's a sensational night out in Sunderland in 2019

By Chris Cordner

Published 10th Apr 2025, 11:05 BST

Sunderland was putting on the style on this night out six years ago.

There were sparkling drinks, waistcoats, stylish gowns, flat caps, diamonds and a whole load of happy faces.

All of these photos from Port of Call and Gatsby were submitted to the Sunderland Echo and we could not wait to share them with you once more.

Enjoy the trip back in time to wonderful memories.

Two pals who were enjoying a great night out six years ago. Perhaps you recognise them.

1. A great time

Two pals who were enjoying a great night out six years ago. Perhaps you recognise them. | other 3rd party

Let's raise a toast to this great memory from Port of Call in 2019.

2. Pictured at Port of Call

Let's raise a toast to this great memory from Port of Call in 2019. | other 3rd party

A happy bunch of friends pictured on a get together six years ago. Tell us if you have spotted someone you know.

3. Share your own memories

A happy bunch of friends pictured on a get together six years ago. Tell us if you have spotted someone you know. | other 3rd party

Taking time to pose for a photo with friends. Over to you to tell us if you have spotted someone you know.

4. In the picture

Taking time to pose for a photo with friends. Over to you to tell us if you have spotted someone you know. | other 3rd party

