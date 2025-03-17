A grand set of 13 photos from 2014 as we celebrate a Sunderland St Patrick's Day

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 17th Mar 2025, 10:00 BST

Loads of faces, smiles galore and memories aplenty. It’s a Sunderland night out to celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

These photos were all submitted to the Sunderland Echo in 2014 and we could not wait to share a whole set of grand memories with you once more.

Get browsing as we take you back to Gatsby 11 years ago.

Out with friends in this lovely view from Gatsby in March 2014.

1. Smiles for the camera

Out with friends in this lovely view from Gatsby in March 2014. | other 3rd party

Three pals on the town in 2014 but we want to know if you recognise them.

2. Boys night out

Three pals on the town in 2014 but we want to know if you recognise them. | other 3rd party

Having a great time as they enjoy a night with friends 11 years ago.

3. Drink in the memories

Having a great time as they enjoy a night with friends 11 years ago. | other 3rd party

We're loving the view of these people enjoying great times in Sunderland. Tell us who you recognise.

4. Crowding in

We're loving the view of these people enjoying great times in Sunderland. Tell us who you recognise. | other 3rd party

