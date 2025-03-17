These photos were all submitted to the Sunderland Echo in 2014 and we could not wait to share a whole set of grand memories with you once more.
Get browsing as we take you back to Gatsby 11 years ago.
Got a story? There’s a new way to send in a story or press release for consideration. Just register by following this link
1. Smiles for the camera
Out with friends in this lovely view from Gatsby in March 2014. | other 3rd party
2. Boys night out
Three pals on the town in 2014 but we want to know if you recognise them. | other 3rd party
3. Drink in the memories
Having a great time as they enjoy a night with friends 11 years ago. | other 3rd party
4. Crowding in
We're loving the view of these people enjoying great times in Sunderland. Tell us who you recognise. | other 3rd party