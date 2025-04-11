We are transporting you back to 2018 when all of these submitted photos were taken.

There are memories from Port of Call and they were all sent to the Sunderland Echo seven years ago.

Here they are once more and we hope there’s a face you recognise in this fantastic array of photos.

1 . Top times in 2018 Six friends enjoying their Wearside night out in 2018. Tell us if you recognise them. | other 3rd party Photo Sales

2 . Faces galore Plenty of faces to recognise in this submitted photo from seven years ago. | other 3rd party Photo Sales

3 . A toast to great nights Let's raise a toast to wonderful Wearside memories from back in 2018. | other 3rd party Photo Sales