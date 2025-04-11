We are transporting you back to 2018 when all of these submitted photos were taken.
Here they are once more and we hope there’s a face you recognise in this fantastic array of photos.
1. Top times in 2018
Six friends enjoying their Wearside night out in 2018. Tell us if you recognise them. | other 3rd party
2. Faces galore
Plenty of faces to recognise in this submitted photo from seven years ago. | other 3rd party
3. A toast to great nights
Let's raise a toast to wonderful Wearside memories from back in 2018. | other 3rd party
4. Loving the memories
Thumbs-up from these happy people in another great reminder from times gone by. | other 3rd party
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.