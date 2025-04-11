Tipi time! 13 fantastic photos from a 2018 Sunderland night out under the canvas

By Chris Cordner

Published 11th Apr 2025, 17:03 BST

Take a look at these top photos from a Sunderland night out under the tipi.

We are transporting you back to 2018 when all of these submitted photos were taken.

There are memories from Port of Call and they were all sent to the Sunderland Echo seven years ago.

Here they are once more and we hope there’s a face you recognise in this fantastic array of photos.

Six friends enjoying their Wearside night out in 2018. Tell us if you recognise them.

1. Top times in 2018

Six friends enjoying their Wearside night out in 2018. Tell us if you recognise them. | other 3rd party

Plenty of faces to recognise in this submitted photo from seven years ago.

2. Faces galore

Plenty of faces to recognise in this submitted photo from seven years ago. | other 3rd party

Let's raise a toast to wonderful Wearside memories from back in 2018.

3. A toast to great nights

Let's raise a toast to wonderful Wearside memories from back in 2018. | other 3rd party

Thumbs-up from these happy people in another great reminder from times gone by.

4. Loving the memories

Thumbs-up from these happy people in another great reminder from times gone by. | other 3rd party

