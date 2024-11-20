Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Port of Call is looking shipshape after a major refurbishment.

The new look stands in sharp contrast to the original shipbuilding theme | Sunderland Echo

Around £150,000 has been invested in giving the landmark Park Lane bar a brand new look to mark 10 years in the city.

The new pink ceiling, Vice City aesthetic and retro theme is a sharp contrast to the industrial, shipbuilding-inspired look the bar opened with a decade ago.

But, as the bar reaches a milestone birthday, owners, the Dickman family, decided to give it a refresh.

Booths have been lowered to open up the space | Sunderland Echo

Adam Dickman said: “We were ahead of the time with the industrial look 10 years ago, but we felt it made for a harsh venue, better suited for a daytime crowd.

“With this new look, we wanted to create a softer venue, that helps create an atmosphere on a night time as well. The brief was ‘70s cruise liner luxury club lounge’.”

There’s been a top to bottom refurb on the ground floor, from terrazzo flooring to a coral ceiling, LED palm tree art work and lowered booths to open up the space.

There's been a £150,000 refurb at the site | Sunderland Echo

The work, including custom made chandeliers, was carried out by local building firm Edmundson’s, with interior design firm TCL adding seasonal decor finishes.

Works will begin on the first floor next year to also give it a new look.

Port of Call is one of the largest venues in the city with its top floor function room and ground floor tipi amongst the most-popular in the city, with both fully booked for functions until April 2025.

A pink ceiling and custom made retro chandeliers form part of the new look | Sunderland Echo

The new look is part of a wave of hospitality investments in the city, which this month alone sees the opening of The 3 Stories in High Street West, Seafood & Steak Co at Stack Seaburn and Bridge Hotel Vaults in Sunniside.

Adam, who also co-owns nearby Gatsby, said they are looking forward to a strong Christmas.

“The diary for Christmas bookings has been full since August, with the booths upstairs really popular for Christmas parties,” he said. “There’s definitely been an increase in footfall in the city centre recently.”

The bar is looking forward to a busy festive period | Sunderland Echo

The bar is also launching its Christmas menu, featuring options such as St Nic’s Loaded Fries - fries topped with turkey, stuffing, pigs in blankets, turkey gravy and Yorkshire pudding bits - a Festive Parmo, and more.

New Year’s Eve will be the big 10 year birthday party for Port of Call with a performance from Stereotypical, a bespoke drinks menu and tasters of dishes that have proved popular over the years. All are welcome to attend.

It was in December 2014 that the three-storey venue opened its doors in Park Lane and it's gone on to become one of the city centre's most-consistently popular bars thanks to its strong food and drink offering and spaces for functions.

It stands on the site of the former Chase bar, which before that had housed Jonny Ringo's and Sunderland institution Fino's.

The new look has been unveiled in time for Christmas | Sunderland Echo

However, such was the state of the building that the Dickman family chose to pull it down and create a brand new £1million venue for the city in Port of Call.

Although drawing on a city’s heritage is a common inspiration for bar's aesthetics these days, back then Port of Call was ahead of its time.

Gerard Mcelvenny of award-winning North East interior design specialist Pulp Studios Design House was behind the shipbuilding theme, which honoured local shipyards such as Austin & Pickersgill where co-owner John Dickman once worked.

The design firm is also behind the new look at Port of Call, as well as at neighbouring Gatsby which underwent a major refurb over the summer.

Park Lane is soon set to be boosted by the nearby West Park Quarter, the development of 265 new homes being created on the former Civic Centre site as part of wider plans to have more people living in the city centre.

The first of the West Park Quarter homes are already for sale, under the Linden Homes brand, with prices starting from £259, 995 - £299,995.

Residents are expected to start moving in later this year and at the start of 2025.