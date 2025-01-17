The Royal Navy's Unique Sunderland Visit in 1976
But it was not a meal they were after.
Two dozen goldfish from Sunderland
The crew Leander class frigate HMS Bacchante were on the hunt for two dozen goldfish for the ship’s ornamental fountain.
We want to know if you got to see the ship when it was berthed in Sunderland at the start of a six-day visit after a tour of duty protecting trawlers fishing off Iceland.
Maybe you got to see the ornamental fountain which was set up in the wardroom flat, the reception area for visitors.
Meeting the Navy on Wearside
HMS Bacchante was taking a “meet the navy” break from Icelandic duties, where she had been acting as a relief protection vessel.
It gave a chance for pupils from St Aidan’s School to pay a visit and take a look at the bridge.
Some of the crew members visited Vaux brewery. They were pictured with Gillian Dunn, 18, who was supervising one of the bottling machines.
Bacchante had been involved in encounters with Icelandic gunboats.
When she left Sunderland, she was due to go on exercise for two days and then to Rosyth on stand-by for further Icelandic duties.
