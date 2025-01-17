Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Meet the ship’s crew who were protecting trawlers fishing off Iceland in 1976 - and then came to Sunderland to buy fish.

Sign up to our Wearside Echoes Newsletters. A monthly round-up of our retro best bits Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But it was not a meal they were after.

Two dozen goldfish from Sunderland

The crew Leander class frigate HMS Bacchante were on the hunt for two dozen goldfish for the ship’s ornamental fountain.

Four Wearside crew members of frigate HMS Bacchante pictured with the goldfish which were bought on return from Iceland. They were Marine Engineering Mechanic Paul Batty, Master-at-Arms Riddell, Sub-lieut John Stavely; and Naval Airman Ronald Gardner. | se

We want to know if you got to see the ship when it was berthed in Sunderland at the start of a six-day visit after a tour of duty protecting trawlers fishing off Iceland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Nostalgic characters: Retro cereal mascots you might remember from the 1990s and 2000s

Maybe you got to see the ornamental fountain which was set up in the wardroom flat, the reception area for visitors.

Meeting the Navy on Wearside

HMS Bacchante was taking a “meet the navy” break from Icelandic duties, where she had been acting as a relief protection vessel.

Pupils from St Aidan's School got to spend some time on the bridge of HMS Bacchante. | se

It gave a chance for pupils from St Aidan’s School to pay a visit and take a look at the bridge.

Some of the crew members visited Vaux brewery. They were pictured with Gillian Dunn, 18, who was supervising one of the bottling machines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HMS Bacchante crew members on a visit to Vaux Brewery in early 1976. | se

Bacchante had been involved in encounters with Icelandic gunboats.

When she left Sunderland, she was due to go on exercise for two days and then to Rosyth on stand-by for further Icelandic duties.

Share your own memories of Sunderland in 1976 by emailing [email protected]