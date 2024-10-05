A slice of Sunderland's past to celebrate National Golf Lovers Day

By Chris Cordner

Published 5th Oct 2024, 05:02 GMT

Forty years of fairway scenes. That’s what we’ve got in this golden gallery of golf memories.

Whether it’s crazy golf, charity matches or marathon events, we have it all in a selection of Sunderland Echo archive images from 1973 to 2014.

What better time to celebrate than now as National Golf Lovers Day is on October 4.

Pitch in with your own recollections of these 11 Sunderland and Durham golf scenes from 1973 to 2014.

1. A hole lot of golf memories

Sunderland captain Bobby Kerr drives off during a round of golf at Buxton before the FA Cup semi final in 1973. Looking on were team mates Jimmy Montgomery, Joe Bolton and Richie Pitt.

2. Sizing up the course in 1973

Elizabeth Kelly (right) carried the flag for Sunderland in the 1980 De Beers Junior Golf Championship final. She was receiving coaching from Gosforth Park professional Harry Thompson at the Vaux School of Sport

3. Cheers from August 1980

These players were having fun on the crazy golf course at Roker Park in August 1990.

4. A crazy game in 1990

