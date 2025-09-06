13 brilliantly hairy Sunderland scenes to celebrate National Beard Day

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 6th Sep 2025, 12:00 BST

Beard wearers unite! World Beard Day is celebrated on September 6.

We are going ruggedly retro with a celebration of facial hair scenes from Wearside over the years.

So if you were in the Sunderland Echo headlines any time between 2003 and 2015, we have photo memories for you.

Fred Young chose Red Nose Day in 2003 to have his beard shaved off after having it for 40 years.

1. Fantastic from Fred

Fred Young chose Red Nose Day in 2003 to have his beard shaved off after having it for 40 years. | se Photo: MM

Kevin Barker was pictured in 2003 with his beard which he grew to make him look like Father Christmas - and it was all to be shaved off for charity.

2. Kevin's big bid for charity

Kevin Barker was pictured in 2003 with his beard which he grew to make him look like Father Christmas - and it was all to be shaved off for charity. | se Photo: PB

Ray Griffiths had his head and beard shaved in a bid to raise £500 for Convoy Aid to Romania 22 years ago. Were you pictured with him?

3. Helping the convoy in 2003

Ray Griffiths had his head and beard shaved in a bid to raise £500 for Convoy Aid to Romania 22 years ago. Were you pictured with him? | se Photo: AB

Bakery assistant manager David Hughes parted with his beard for Children in Need 22 years ago. Also pictured at Asda in Washington were Vikki Moody and Sharon Burton of Just Gents hairdressers.

4. Snippets from 2003

Bakery assistant manager David Hughes parted with his beard for Children in Need 22 years ago. Also pictured at Asda in Washington were Vikki Moody and Sharon Burton of Just Gents hairdressers. | se Photo: se

